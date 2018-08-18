TOPS discusses weight loss goals

TUPPERS PLAINS — Group Therapy highlighted the meeting of TOPS OH#2013 when the Chapter met recently at the Tuppers Plains UMC. The discussion topic was, “Why do we want to lose weight?” and “How to stop playing the blame game”. Leader Pat Snedden reminded the group that we are not victims and we alone are responsible for our eating habits. She said, “You have the power inside you.” She went on to tell the group that, “Believing in your self is the first step. Fix your brain and your body will follow. Get the mindset and don’t allow poor eating choices to rob you of living a healthy life”.

Members talked openly about excuses that one often gives for gaining weight such as; stress, too busy to exercise, family genes, fast food is easier and cheaper, no will power and being plagued by social eating events that make it harder to eat healthy. She reminded the group that the reward for weight loss exceeds the lone benefit of looking good; it renews your body inside.

Prior to Group Therapy members said the TOPS/KOPS pledges and the Pledge to the Flag. Weight Recorder, Roberta Henderson presented roll call of the 12 members present. Cindy Hyde led the group in singing TOPS songs, “You are My Sunshine” and “Topsi Topsi”. The Secretary’s report was given by Mary Beth Morrison and the Treasurer’s report by Mary Bush. There were no additions nor corrections. Best loser of the week was Mary Bush. Members who had perfect attendance for July were: Roberta Henderson, Mary Bush, Nola Easterling, Glenda Hunt, Mary Beth Morrison, Carlene Triplett and Pat Snedden. Members who received gifts for keeping exercise records were: Mary Bush, Mary Beth Morrison, Mary Rankin, Glenda Hunt, Pat Snedden and Cindy Hyde. Those who received gifts for keeping food logs were: Mary Bush, Glenda Hunt, Cindy Hyde and Mary Rankin.

In other business, TOPS Area Captain, Bob Silver will be visiting the Chapter on Oct. 8. TOPS area rally will be on Oct 20. Glenda Hunt, game challenge captain announced that the current “Marble” game will continue. The Chapter decided to bring back the popular “Card” game. Each receive playing cards for keeping food and exercise charts, attending meetings, weight loss or being in KOPS leeway and giving encouragement to another member. The one with the most card face value points is the winner. Game challenges are fun and motivational.

The group ended the meeting with singing, the “TOPS Enthusiasm” song and joining hands for the “Helping Hand” Circle.

If you are interested in visiting or joining the chapter call Leader, Pat Snedden at 740-541-9696. Meetings are on Mondays at 6 p.m. with weigh in beginning at 5 p.m.

Submitted by Kathy McDaniel.