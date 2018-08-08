TOPS installs new officers

The Tuppers Plains Chapter of TOPS met at the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. The meeting was called to order with the TOPS (Taking Pounds off Sensibly) and KOPS (Keeping Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges; as well as the Pledge of Allegiance.

There were 12 present with Caroline Triplett being the Top Loser. MaryBeth Morrison was top loser for the month of July.

The evening was filled with excitement as the installation ceremony for newly elected and appointed officers was held. Connie Rankin officiated over the candle lighting ceremony. The theme was, “Spicing it Up,” representing how each officer, in her own way, adds flavor to the group.

The officers for the upcoming year are: Leader, Pat Snedden; Co-leader, Cindy Hyde; Secretary, MaryBeth Morrison; Treasurer, Mary Bush and Weight Recorder, Roberta Henderson.

Veggie BINGO was enjoyed before the meeting concluded.

For more information about TOPS or to join the Tuppers Plains’ Chapter support meetings, call Pat Snedden at 740-541-9696. Weekly meetings are Mondays at 6 p.m.

Submitted by Mary F Bush