TOPS provides weight-loss support

TUPPERS PLAINS — TOPS OH#2013, Tuppers Plains met at the St Paul’s United Methodist Church with Pat Snedden, Leader, calling the meeting to order. Members said the TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS pledges. The KOPS (Keep off Pounds Sensibly) members were given applause for accomplishment of weight goal maintenance. All recited the Pledge of Allegiance in unison.

TOPS songs, “Theme Song” and “Wonderful Person” were led by Cindy Hyde. Leader Pat Snedden asked for roll call. Roberta Henderson, weight recorder called each member’s name, with 14 members reporting. This is the time that each person tells whether they have lost, gained or maintained the same weight for the week. Pounds amounts are not required and no member is ever shamed for a gain but instead given encouragement. This roll call is a very important part of the TOPS group therapy process.

Best loser for the week was Judy Morgan. She received the weekly best loser fruit basket and a certificate for her accomplishment.

The Secretary’s report was given by Glenda Hunt.

The Treasurer’s report was given by Judy Morgan.

The group’s ongoing longstanding game is “The Marble Game”. It continues as inspiration for members to lose or maintain their weight goal.

It was announced by Leader, Pat Snedden that Veggie Bingo would be held the first meeting of every month. Pat also reminded the group that that installation of officers is Aug 1. The installation is a meaningful ceremony where the newly elected officers light candles of commitment.

The TOPS Fall Rally will be at Grove City, Ohio on Oct. 20. Fall rally is where TOPS members from the chapters in our region gather together for motivational activities. Awards for the time frame of July 22- Sept. 29 will be given for perfect attendance, no weight gain (KOPS to be at goal or below) and monthly best losers. There will also be a raffle from wreath or wall hangings brought by each chapter present, a hat contest and a program cover contest. The date for registration in events for the rally is Sept 29.

The chapter also voted to have a fundraiser, “purse auction” on Sept 24.

The program was conducted by Connie Rankin who read the success story of Washington State’s queen, Sherry Jackson. She has lost 113 pounds and is currently the state’s best loser. She is a firm believer that Pilates has played and is continuing to play a huge role in her weight loss and maintenance. She says that it has relieved back pain, has been relaxing and mind centering as well as empowered her to draw from her inner strength as a person.

Pilates is a method of exercise that consists of low impact flexibility and muscular strength and endurance movements. It encourages proper postural alignment, core strength and muscle balance.

Then Sherry Jackson’s story went on to say that she now eats to live not lives to eat. She said that often she has used the “3 bite” method. This method of weight loss is where it is of popular belief that the first 3 bites are the most influential to your taste buds and therefore the remainder of the bites of the food are mundane and should be alleviated. With desserts, this certainly reduces caloric intake thus enhancing weight loss.

The “3 bite” method has been discussed by Leader Pat Snedden in the past and some members shared their positive experiences with doing it.

Connie Rankin shared with members her recipe for fat free pudding fudge sickles.

The meeting was then adjourned with the Enthusiasm Song and the “Helping Hand” circle.

For more information about TOPS or about joining the chapter’s support meetings call Leader, Pat Snedden at 740-541-9696. The weekly meetings are on Monday at 6 p.m. and last about an hour. Weigh in starts at 5 p.m.

Submitted by Kathy McDaniel.