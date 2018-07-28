Posted on by

Little Blue Devils gearing for fall season


Here are the 2018 Summer Elks Football League campers. Seventy-two campers participated with seven coaches. Little Blue Devils begin playing Aug. 25.

Here are the 2018 Summer Elks Football League campers. Seventy-two campers participated with seven coaches. Little Blue Devils begin playing Aug. 25.


Courtesy photos

The 2018 Elks Football Cheerleaders at camp. Twenty-five participated and will be cheering on the Little Blue Devils this fall.


Courtesy photos

Here are the 2018 Summer Elks Football League campers. Seventy-two campers participated with seven coaches. Little Blue Devils begin playing Aug. 25.

The 2018 Elks Football Cheerleaders at camp. Twenty-five participated and will be cheering on the Little Blue Devils this fall.

Here are the 2018 Summer Elks Football League campers. Seventy-two campers participated with seven coaches. Little Blue Devils begin playing Aug. 25.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/07/web1_35242.jpegHere are the 2018 Summer Elks Football League campers. Seventy-two campers participated with seven coaches. Little Blue Devils begin playing Aug. 25. Courtesy photos

The 2018 Elks Football Cheerleaders at camp. Twenty-five participated and will be cheering on the Little Blue Devils this fall.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/07/web1_35240.jpegThe 2018 Elks Football Cheerleaders at camp. Twenty-five participated and will be cheering on the Little Blue Devils this fall. Courtesy photos