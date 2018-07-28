Middleport yard of the week

MIDDLEPORT — Each week throughout the summer property owners in the village of Middleport are recognized for the care they take of their yards.

Week 5 — Phyllis Baker

Phyllis lives at 727 Broadway and has a “Bee-utiful” botanical garden for a yard. Both front and back yards are decorated with several varieties of flowers including hibiscus, hostas, perennial geraniums, day lilies, summer phlox, and the list goes on. Phyllis says it’s a lot of work but its medicine or a kind of therapy for her.

Week 6 — Mary and Roscoe Wise

Mary and Roscoe Wise are life long residents of Middleport and reside at 522 South Third Ave. Their yard is an absolute wonderland of different species of flowers. FIlled with petunias, day lilies, zinnias, crepe myrtle, scarlet bee balm, sagar flowers, stargazer lily, and mixed with a grape arbor and apple trees. Roscoe said soon his family will have occupied that house for 100 years, in fact he was born there. He does a lot of the watering and mowing and Mary works very hard on the plants and it shows.

Week 7 — Milford and Polly Hysell

Milford and Polly’s house at 751 Brownell Ave. was built in 1860 and they have resided there for the past 39 years. The first owners were the Brownell family for which the street is named. Their yard is very well groomed with ornamental grass, potted petunias, impatiens, a Japanese Maple, and various other plantings. Milford stated that both he and Polly share the yard work and it is “Bee-utiful.”

Week 8 — Jesse and Veronica Rivers

Veronica and Jesse Rivers reside at 320 South Second Ave. and share the yard work with some advice from Veronica’s mother on what species are the heartiest to plant. This newlywed couple has turned this small front yard into an inviting colorful arrangement of flowers. With well laid retaining blocks and mulch framing a wide variety of plants including purple veronica, peony, petunias, dragons breath, marigolds, zinnias, and snap dragons. It is “Bee-utiful.”