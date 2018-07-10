FAO provides post-secondary scholarships for students across Appalachian Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY — Setting Appalachian Ohio’s students up for success is a critical part of creating a region abundant with possibilities. That’s why many donors to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) have created scholarship funds focused on encouraging the pursuit of post-secondary education. The citizens of Appalachian Ohio know that setting their students up for success is one of the most beneficial things they can do for the region.

That’s why they’ve worked with FAO to create more than 50 scholarship funds that provide awards to support the pursuit of post-secondary education in the region. With over $420,000 in scholarships awarded through over 500 awards, students from Clermont to Ashtabula counties seeking to further their education are given the opportunity to reach their potential.

2018 scholarship recipients from Meigs County include:

The Forrest Bachtel Academic and Athletic Scholarship honors the memory of Forrest Bachtel, a longtime teacher and coach at Middleport High School in Meigs County. This endowed fund was created through a generous bequest by Dr. Harry Keig to honor his friend, Coach Bachtel.

Bachtel Scholarship recipients included:

William “Levi” Chapman, a 2018 graduate of Meigs High school, received the Bachtel Athletic Scholarship. He plans to attend the University of Rio Grande where he will study marketing.

Rachel Kesterson, a 2018 Meigs High School graduate, was also awarded the Bachtel Athletic Scholarship. She plans to attend Wilmington College to study sports medicine.

Savannah Diehl, a 2018 Meigs High School graduate, was awarded the Bachtel Academic Scholarship. She will attend Capital University where she plans to study art therapy.

David Hoffman, a 2018 graduate of Meigs High School, also received the Bachtel Academic Scholarship. He plans to attend The Ohio State University where he will study natural and environmental science.

Hannah Evans received the AK Steel Foundation Scholarship, which supports Appalachian Ohio students pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, with a particular emphasis on metallurgy. Evans is a 2018 Southern Local High School graduate and plans to attend The Ohio State University to study biological sciences.

Each year FAO works with donors and its volunteer Scholarship Committee to award scholarships to students pursuing varied paths of post-secondary education across the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. Awarded through a competitive application process, FAO partners with more than 50 donor-established scholarship funds to honor the legacy and story behind each fund and the friend or loved ones each honors.

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s mission is to create opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. More information regarding FAO’s scholarships and a full list of 2017 recipients can be found on FAO’s website, www.AppalachianOhio.org.

FAO partners locally with the Meigs County Community Fund. The Meigs County Community Fund was created to increase and advance philanthropic activities in Meigs County. The Meigs County Community Fund works to attract philanthropic resources in the form of gifts, grants, or bequests to benefit the broader community. It helps everyone give back to Meigs County so the community can invest grants to benefit Meigs County residents.

If you are interested in how you can help students pursue their dreams by supporting educational attainment, contact the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio at 740-753-1111.

Information provided by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.