Chester Alumni holds banquet

CHESTER — The Chester Alumni Association held its annual banquet and meeting on June 2 at the Eastern Elementary School cafetorium. President Roger Epple welcomed the 28 alumni and 23 guests, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of God Bless America led by Diana Buckley.

Following the invocation by John Frank, a delicious steak dinner was served by the ladies auxiliary of the Tuppers Plains VFW.

The business meeting began with the secretary Betty Newell reading the minutes from 2017. George Morrison gave the treasurer’s report of $3,388.50, prior to this year’s expenses. Motion by Mary Rose, seconded by Bob Wood to accept both reports.

Epple then read the names of 17 deceased alumni.

A request for new officers was given, but there were no volunteers during the business meeting. After adjournment, Richard Gaul and Kathryn Windon volunteered to be co-presidents.

Gifts were presented to the oldest alumni attending. Epple thanked the Chester Garden Club, the cooks, Bob’s Market, the janitor and everyone that helped.

Alumni present:

1939 — Rex Summerfield;

1945 — Donald Mora;

1947 — Deloris Epple Holter, Mary Kay Tuttle, Robert Wood;

1948 — Kathleen Torrence Morris;

1949 — Lois Spencer Ebersbach;

1951 — Howard Larkins and Forrest Rhodes;

1952 — Donald Marks, Starling Massar, Betty Nelson Newell, Betty Smalley Reid;

1953 — Louise Bigley, John Guinther, Jim Ridenour, Emma Ritchie Rhodes, Virgil Windon, Virginia Windon Tyler;

1954 — Donna Dorst Story, Richard Gaul, Kathleen Hayman Secman, Donna Smalley Young;

1955 — Roger Keller, Betty Ours Gaul, Emerson Pooler;

1956 — Ronald Clay, Roger Epple, June Ridenour Epple, Rosemary Rose Keller;

1957 — Lela King Windon, Sue Lambert Quigley, George Morrison, Marion Sloter, Kathryn Smith Windon, Helen Hoffman Wilson.

Six flowers from Bob’s Market were given as door prizes.

Motion to adjourn by June Epple, seconded by Kathleen Morris.

Submitted by Betty Newell.