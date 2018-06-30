Kyger Creek service awards

CHESHIRE — Ohio Valley Electric Corporation congratulates its employees who celebrated service award anniversaries in April, May and June of this year at Kyger Creek Plant.

Dale Durst was recognized for five years of service. Adam Loveday, Anthony Leport, J. Michael Ours, Jeffrey Taylor, Jeffrey Bolen II, Jennifer Eustathios, O. Bradley Snyder and Roger Greer were recognized for 10 years of service. Randal Lucas and William Burleson were recognized for 15 years of service. Gregory Kearns and Victor VanSickle were recognized for 20 years of service. Edward McGovern III, James Preston, John VanMeter and Michael Casey were recognized for 30 years of service. Jack Foster, James Simms and Randall Simpson were recognized for 35 years of service. Jeffrey Kittle, John Rumley and K. Michael Curry were recognized for 40 years of service.

Employees received a certificate and gift award to commemorate their time at Kyger Creek and will be invited to a celebratory luncheon to be hosted by Plant Manager Annette Hope.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/06/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-2.jpg