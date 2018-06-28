TOPS holds meeting

TUPPERS PLAINS — Tuppers Plains TOPS recently met at the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church with leader Pat Snedden calling the meeting to order.

The TOPS (Taking off Pounds Sensibly) pledge and KOPS (Keeping Off Pounds Sensibly) pledge were said by the members; with the Pledge of Allegiance also being recited. The songs were led by Cindy Hyde and included: “No More Eatsa Little Pizza,” “We can Eatsa Little Pizza,” and “TOPS Welcome Song.”

Pat asked for the roll call. Roberta Henderson, weight recorder with May Frost, called each member’s name. There were 14 members present, each replied if they had lost, gained, or stayed the same.

Best loser for the week was Mary Bush; Mary also was the best loser for the month of June. She received a fruit basket and certificates.

Two new members were welcomed to the group, Juanita Grueser and Sharon Michael. Each member introduced themselves and shared why they had joined TOPS. Secretary’s report was given by Glenda Hunt and Treasurer’s report was given by Judy Morgan.

The first Monday of each month, Veggie Bingo will be played. Each member brings a fruit or vegetable, and the winner will select from the veggie/fruit pile. The Marble Game was won by KOPS member Mary Rankin and will start again at the next meeting. TOPS member Connie Rankin won the monthly 50/50 game.

On July 2, there will be elections for officers, held during the meeting. Also on July 16, there will be no meeting due to VBS at the church. It was also discussed to begin weigh-ins earlier. It was agreed, by the members, that weigh-ins will now be from 5-5:45 p.m., prior to the meeting beginning at 6 p.m.

One birthday was recognized, our treasurer Judy Morgan. Mary Rankin was honored for winning two medals in The Special Olympics at Columbus, Ohio.

Discussion followed, for the new members, of how TOPS is a group effort, not just one person’s club.

It is a place to meet and socialize with people, while supporting each other. We are all there for the same reason, to loose weight in a sensible way. Ways to motivate were discussed and included: 1) using our weight ledgers as a motivational tool. Seeing a withdrawal when you loose, keeps you excited. 2) keep a food chart. This helps to see and review what you are eating. 3) keep a members’ list, to have a contact buddy(ies). Contact each other when needing support or to give encouragement. 4) attend every meeting. The meetings will help keep you motivated. Even if you have a gain, it is important to not give up.

General helpful information was also shared. Do not only weigh yourself, also measure. Muscle weighs more than fat. Eat to lose weight, this also keeps your sugar from dropping low. Set small goals, a pound a week is an excellent goal. Exercise daily, just 15 minutes of moving will make a difference in a weight loss plan. Support is important and TOPS meetings provide group support.

Laughter is important for loosing weight. KOPS members May Frost and Cindy Hyde shared jokes with the group. Then an action song with Cindy was enjoyed, “The TOPS Enthusiasm Song.” The meeting was adjourned with the “Helping Hand” circle.

For more information about TOPS or about joining the chapter’s support meeting call Leader Pat Snedden at 740-541-9696. The weekly meetings are Mondays at 6 p.m.

Information submitted by Mary Bush