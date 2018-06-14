Harrisonville Scipio Alumni hold banquet

HARRISONVILLE — The Harrisonville Scipio Alumni Association held its annual banquet on May 26 at the Harrisonville Alumni Center on Harold and Janet Graham’s farm near Harrisonville with 46 members and guests attending.

Classes of 1948 and 1958 were recognized. No members of the 1948 class were present; 1958 class members were Larry Oxley and Danny Arnold.

Gladys Hull Cuming was recognized as the oldest member present.

Albany Cafe, Albany, Ohio, catered the meal. Those donating were Hartwell House, Chapman Shoes, Weaving Stitches, Front Paige Outfitters, Seasons Gifts and Decor, The Fabric Shop, Mitch’s Greenhouse, Toyer’s Greenhouse, Francis Florist, Pomeroy Flower Shop, Locker 219, Fruth’s, Home National Bank and Farmers Bank.

Officers elected were Harold Graham, President; Rachael Burbridge Lefebre, Vice President; Mary Wyant Haning, Secretary; Joy Wiseman Clark, Treasurer.

Submitted by Secretary Mary Wyant Haning.