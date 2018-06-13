Holzer walks with a doc

GALLIPOLIS — Holzer will host the Walk with a Doc walking program on Saturday, June 16, 11 a.m. at the Holzer Therapy and Wellness Center, located at 735 Second Avenue, Gallipolis. The walk will feature John Ellison, DO, Family Practice/Occupational Medicine, Holzer Health System.

Dr. Ellison is a graduate of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, Lewisburg, West Virginia and completed his internship at the Cuyahoga Falls General Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. He is Board Certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians. Dr. Ellison is accepting patients at Holzer Sycamore Clinic in Gallipolis.

Holzer encourages anyone in the community to join the walk. This is a free program and pre-registration is not required. Monthly walks are planned and will be announced via the Walk with a Doc website, www.walkwithadoc.org, as well as at www.holzer.org and Holzer’s social media channels. If weather permits, the walks will begin at the Center and continue around the Gallipolis City Park. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held inside the Center.

Walk with a Doc is a nonprofit organization that encourages healthy physical activity in people of all ages, and reverse the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle in order to improve the health and well-being of the country. WWAD was created by Dr. David Sabgir, a cardiologist who practices at Mount Carmel Health Systems in Columbus, and he has been walking every weekend since 2005. The expansion and support of the program is thanks to Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield. To learn more, go to www.walkwithadoc.org.

Submitted by Holzer Health System.