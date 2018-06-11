College News

Local student named to Provost’s List at Capital University for Spring 2018

BEXLEY — Capital University is pleased to announce Bre Bonnett of Middleport, OH was named to the Provost’s List for the spring 2018 semester.

To be named to the Provost’s List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.70.

Capital University announces President’s List honorees for Spring 2018

BEXLEY — Capital University is pleased to announce its President’s List honorees for the Spring 2018 semester.

Local students named to the President’s List include:

Megan Douglas of Coolville

Briana Smith of Middleport

Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President’s List, Provost’s List, and Dean’s List. The President’s List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President’s List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Teaford graduates from Clarion University

CLARION, Pa. — Hope Teaford, of Portland, graduated from Clarion University of Pennsylvania May 12 with a MSLS Information and Library Science degree.