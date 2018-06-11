Rutland High School holds 89th annual alumni banuet

RUTLAND — The Rutland High School Alumni recently held their 89th annual alumni banquet. The alumni again had over 305 reservations, holding the event in the former high school gymnasium (now the Civic Center). The event got underway with a social hour.

President Sue Clonch Larkin, class of 1967, welcomed all to the banquet.

Rev. Allan Blackwood, class of 1968, gave the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Zachary Sutton, grandson of Sue Clonch Larkin.

Larking conducted alumni business along with secretary Debbie Turner Pool, class of 1967, reading the minutes and treasurer Kathy Thomas Schultz, class of 1967, giving the treasurer’s report.

The meal was provided by Star Grange 778.

Scholarship Committee Chairman Ray Alkire, class of 1966, presented five scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each to grandchildren of RHS Alumni. Committee member are Margaret Smith Edwards (class of 1961) and Donna Weber Jenkins (class of 1971). Ancil Cross, class of 1964, will be joining the scholarship committee starting in 2019.

Ancil Cross presented a plaque to each of the officers for their 12 years of service. The officers were honored to receive this award. At this time the current officers made the announcement they would not be seeking reelection for the upcoming year.

Following the scholarship presentations the floor was opened to nominations for officers for the following year. At this time there were no acceptance of nominations for officers.

Following the reading of the roll call by Kathy Thomas Schultz and Debbie Turner Pool, the Memorial Roll was read honoring alumnus that have passed away since the previous year.

The class of 1968 was recognized as celebrating their 50th alumni.

The program concluded with Schultz and Pool leading the RHS alumni in singing the RHS Alma Mater, accompanied by Donna Weber Jenkins.

Joyce Clonch Hlad, class of 1968, gave the benediction.

Larkin invited everyone to stay for a Sock Hop and to enjoy the band, “Remember Then.” The evening was enjoyed by many that stayed listening to the music and dancing the night away. “We were all taken back to our carefree days to a time where all seemed right with the world,” wrote Larkin.

Alumni making reservations to attend the banquet included:

1941 — Maxine Ogdin Griffith;

1943 — Ruth Tillis Bower;

1947 — Roger Bolen, Catherine Colwell Shenefield;

1948 (70th year) — Robert Brown;

1949 — John Dyke, Caroll Snowden;

1950 — Maxine Siders Grothouse, Janet Ogdin Jones, Bruce May, Mickey Williams;

1951 — Jack Barton, Marie Little Birchfield, Roger Grueser, Joan Snowden May, Virginia Moore Michael, Lowell Vance;

1952 — Carolyn Miller Gardner, Helen Rife Reinhard;

1953 (65th year) — Jean Barr Messer;

1954 — Donna Bolen Nelson;

1955 — Russell Carson, Nancy Spaulding Glassbur, Alberta Snowden Montgomery, John Montgomery, Paul Shoemaker;

1956 — Lynn Bartrum Benschoter, Janet Turner Bolin, Joe Bolin, Bill Brewer, Harold Carson, Jim Dyer, Lucy Turner Hess, Donna Will Higgins, Linda Buck Moore, Paul Nelson;

1957 — Leroy Chapman, Hilda Shoemaker Cross, John Jeffers, Kenneth Lonstreth, Wanda Graham Vining;

1958 (60th year) — Allen Biddle, Bill Coy, Emma Hysell Crow, Judy Hayes Eads, Charlotte Birchfield Grant, Danny Holliday, John Priddy, Sue Turner;

1959 — David Carson, Elaine Steele Dyer, Louise Parsons Eads, Jimmy Graham, Keith Kennedy, Betty Jeffers Longstreth, Mary Hysell Lynd, Richard Nelson, Ronnie Rife;

1960 — John Brogan, Eloise Musser Carson, Clara Mae Hysell, Irene Searles Kennedy, Mary Lee, Judith Slawter Marinacci, Wayne Nelson, Marjorie Priddy Rife;

1961 — Frank Ballengee, Charles Barrett Jr., Kay Barr Bullis, Margaret Smith Edwards, Sue Nelson Harshbarger, Jim Hobstetter, David Martin;

1962 — Louise Higginbotham Dulany, Ellen Might Johnson, Paul Musser, Paul Pierce, Wesley Sisson, Hiram Sonny Slawter;

1963 (55th year) — Judy Brogan Collier, Darlene Goff Dill, Guy Harper, Dreama Birchfield Harvey, Paul Higginbotham, John Butch Tillis;

1964 — Warren Jerry Black, Glada Warner Campbell, Ancil Cross, Rufus Dillon, Richard Fetty, Tim Hall, Ann Weaver Haning, Robert Harless, Larry Haynes, Charlotte Smith Hescht, Sam Hicks, Steve King, Roberta Smith Meyer, Ellis Myers, Rosemary Harless Pope, Dinah Lee Rupert, Gary Saxton, Connie Rice Siemer, Benny Slawter, Brenda Grate Tillis, Danny Tillis, Jerry Tillis, Sharon Quillen Wise;

1965 — Melvin Brown, Carolyn McKnight Dailey, Cary Wells Harless, Bill Lambert, Judy Cremeans McDonald, William Porter, Larry Rupe, Billie Lou Martin Snyder, Ronnie Taylor;

1966 — Ray Alkire, Jimmie Barrett, Barbara Cotterill Cremeans, Linda Davis Decarlo, Willis Dillon, Joetta Erlewine Eskew, Latischia Gates Graham, John Grate, Mary Crouser Hobstetter, Loretta Harless McQuaid, John Moore, Mike Nicholson, Sandy Tucker Phillips, Beverly Forbes Rupe, David Shiflet, Jean Tillis Weaver, Barbara Carter Welsh, Lee Wood;

1967 — Roger Barrett, Terry Fetty, Karen Tucker Floyd, Lori Godby, Douglas Grover, Nancy Knotts Hall, Raymond Harless, Gary Haynes, Lilly Imboden Kloes, Sue Clonch Larkin, Joyce Might, Pat Malone Moore, Chris Napper, Bonnie Grate Nicholson, Debbie Turner Pool, Joyce Brogan Rowe, Kathy Thomas Schultz, Ernie Smith, Melva Johnston Tracy, Gilford Gil Turley, Betty Clark VanMatre, Harry Yarbrough;

1968 (50th year) — Roger Black, Rev. Alan Blackwood, Wilma Davidson, Mary Hall Fallon, Shirley Ledile Hackworth, Ginny Grover Haggy, Joyce Clonch Hlad, Larry Montgomery, Mike Porter, Sharon Carter Pratt, Karen Haynes Russell, Dennis Schilling, Barbara Dillon Shaver, Carl Shenefield, Robert Smith Jr., Mary McKinney Wells, Leroy Welsh, John Wise, Diane Holliday Young;

1969 — Pam Lee Harless, Terrie Miller Houser, Kenny Knotts, Larry Lemley, Joe Myers, Jennifer Cray Pope, Ruth Ward Priddy, Ronnie Vance, Dean Weber;

1970 — Mike Barr, Kathy Barrett, Lynn Black, Mark Coughenour, Karen Griffith, Cheryl Hutchison Lemley, Frank Pope, Paul Rice, Steven Schilling;

1971 — Tom Anderson, Bill Cray, Donna Weber Jenkins, Betty Smith Lambert, Sherrie Turner Might, Linda Midkiff Montgomery, Gloria Goff Oiler, Allen Williams;

1973 (45th year) — Jim Birchfield;

1977 — Melanie Simmons Dudding;

1982 — Kimberly Birchfield Wilford.

Information provided by Sue Clonch Larkin.