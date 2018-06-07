Rio announces Meigs County Deans’ Honor and Merit Lists

RIO GRANDE — The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College are proud to announce the students who have been recognized for the Spring 2018 Deans’ Honor and Merit Lists.

The Deans’ Honor list recognizes students who have achieved outstanding academic success by earning a 3.75 GPA or higher for the Spring 2018 term. The students from the Meigs County area receiving this honor for Spring 2018 are:

Ryan Amberger, Wesley Barnett, Eric Buzzard, Amanda Cole, Jessica Coleman, Michaela Davidson, Cheyenne Davis, Delilah Fish, Erika Fox, Kaylee Goff, Jordan Huddleston, Jenna Hysell, Lindsey Jenkins, Sara Klein, Keri Lawrence, Austin Little, Isaiah Martindale, Madison Maynard, Haley Musser, Madison Oiler, Chelsea Patterson, Heather Phalin, Kelsie Powell, Maranda Riggs, Lori Sayre, Cory Scarberry, Hannah Sharp, Tyler Shull, Amber Sturgeon, Ashlyn Wolfe and Jaden Wolfe.

The Merit List honors students who have earned a 3.5-3.74 GPA for the Spring 2018 term. The students being recognized from the Meigs County area for Spring 2018 are:

Leia Barnette, Candace Brockert, Whitley Brown, Kristine Davis, Marisela Espinoza Cruz, Caitlyn Garrett, Allison Hatfield, Keilah Jacks, Taylor Jones, Katelyn Lamoine, Addie McDaniel, Trey Pickens, Brock Roush, Madison Russell, Michael Scyoc, Jenna Thompson, Whitney Weddle, Tess Wells and Hanna Young.