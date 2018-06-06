Sharing motivation for weight loss

TUPPERS PLAINS — TOPS OH#2013, Tuppers Plains met at the St Paul’s United Methodist Church with leader, Pat Snedden, calling the meeting to order.

All members said the TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS pledges. The KOPS (Keep off Pounds Sensibly) members were given applause for accomplishment of weight goal maintenance. With hand over heart, everyone recited the Pledge of Allegiance in unison.

TOPS songs, “TOPS Welcome Song” and “When the KOPS Come Marching In” were led by Cindy Hyde. Pat asked for roll call. Roberta Henderson, weight recorder called each member’s name. A total of 13 members reported loss, gain or maintenance of weight. The group shared appreciation for weight recorders, Roberta Henderson and May Frost.

As part of the positive reinforcement each member rings a bell after weigh-in if they have had a weight loss. With each bell ringing, members applaud.

Best loser for the week was Mary Bush. She received the weekly best loser fruit basket and a certificate for her accomplishment.

The monthly best loser award was a tie between Mary Bush and Mary Beth Morrison. Each received a certificate.

Three birthdays were recognized at this meeting: Mary Bush, May Frost and Mary Beth Morrison. The Chapter sang Happy Birthday to each of them.

The Secretary’s report was given by Glenda Hunt. The treasurer’s report was given by Judy Morgan.

Members reported their information for the “Card Game”. This is where each member is given a regular deck card for losing weight (or maintaining, if a KOPS), staying for the support meeting, keeping a food chart, exercising and for encouraging another member. Card points were scored. The contest will end June 11 with the member who has the highest points being named winner. The group’s other longstanding game is “The Marble Game.” The Marble Game is expected to end in the next few weeks. Mary Rankin won the 50/50 drawing.

Group therapy for the meeting was initiated by Pat asking the best losers, Mary Bush and Mary Beth Morrison their recipe for success this month. They both shared motivating reasons for starting the weight loss journey; to avoid knee surgery, to feel better, to live longer and to be able to enjoy time with family. They also talked about their method for weight loss: counting calories, drinking more water, exercising, using the Fitness Pal app, not drinking soda and attending the weekly TOPS therapy group meetings.

Members also had a tasting of “Veggie Straws” as a healthy snack idea. The nutritional content was discussed as well as portion size.

To end on a positive note and because laughter is truly the best medicine Cindy Hyde shared a funny story.

The meeting was then adjourned with the “Helping Hand” circle.

For more information about TOPS or about joining the chapter’s support meetings call Leader, Pat Snedden at 740-541-9696. The weekly meetings are on Monday at 6 p.m. and last about an hour.

Information submitted by Kathy McDaniel.