GALLIPOLIS — The latest livestock report as provided by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696. Date of sale: May 30. Total Headage: 150.

Feeder Cattle

Yearling Steers 600-700 pounds: $129.00; Yearling Heifers 600-700 pounds: $93.00 – $104.00; Steer Calves 300-400 pounds: $100.00 – $146.00; Steer Calves 400-500 pounds: $100.00 – $149.00; Steer Calves 500-600 pounds: $151.00; Heifer Calves 300-400 pounds: $83.00 – $170.00; Heifer Calves 400-500 pounds: $83.00 – $147.00; Heifer Calves 500-600 pounds: $100.00 – $104.00; Holstein Steers 400-500 pound: $40.00 – $60.00; Feeder Bulls 250 – 400 pounds: $128.00 – $162.50; Feeder Bulls 400-600 pounds: $100.00 – $135.00; Feeder Bulls 600-800 pounds: $85.00 – $102.00

Back to Farm Calves

Bulls (75-110 pounds): $100.00/head

Cattle

Holstein Steers: $67.00

Cows

Comm & Utility: $60.50 – $92.50; Canner/Cutter: $55.50 – $60.00

Bulls

All Bulls: $69.00 – $91.00

Sheep & Lambs

Roasters: $190.00

Goats

Aged Goats: $73.00 – $142.00

Hogs

Sows, Light: $35.00 – $40.00; Feeder Pigs (By CWT): $22.50 – $47.00

Comments

41Hd Holstein Steers 690# $88.00