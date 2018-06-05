Pomeroy Alumni holds banquet

ROCKSPRINGS — Meigs High School cafeteria was the setting for the Pomeroy High School Alumni Banquet held on May 26. There wee approximately 190 alumni and guests in attendance.

Purple and white flowers and balloons decorated the cafeteria. They were donated by Francis Florist and Bob’s Market, both owners being Pomeroy High School alumni.

William Young, class of 1961 and President of the Alumni Association, served as the Master of Ceremonies. The meeting opened with the pledge to the flag, led by Norman Price (1961), followed by group singing of the Purple and White led by June Whaley VanVranken (1948). The invocation before the meal was given by Joseph Kennedy (1958).

Following the banquet meal, classes were recognized with Sara Hawk Cullums, class of 1938, celebrating the 80th year of her graduation.

Others attending included

1939 — June Forbes Sayre;

1941 — Wilma Eynon Reiber;

1943 (75th anniversary) — Belva Young Glaze;

1946 — George Wright and Howard Mullen;

1947 — Ida Johnson Murphy of Pomeroy;

1948 (70th anniversary) — Nelda Drenner Mockey of Hickory, N.C., William Knight of Point Pleasant, W.Va., Richard Struble of Lancaster, Ohio, and June VanVranken of Pomeroy;

1949 — Lois Smith Hawley of Pomeroy;

1950 — Betty Genheimer Knight of Point Pleasant, W.Va.;

1952 — Phyllis Meier May of Pomeroy;

1953 (65th anniversary) — Kenneth Cole of Wellston, Sue Struble Tubbs of Syracuse, Shirley Smith of Pomeroy, and Ed Kennedy of Pomeroy;

1954 — Ray Hines of Belpre;

1955 — William Hysell of Columbus, Roger Hines and Flora Hayes Karnes of Logan, Ray Shasteen of The Villages, Florida, Don Grueser of Racine, Tom Smith, Harley Johnson, Carol Kennedy and Stacie Arnold, all of Pomeroy;

1956 — Carolyn Brown Charles of Columbus, Mary Scott Wise of Middleport and David Riggs of Pomeroy;

1957 — Arthur Arnold of Prosperity, N.C., Janet Struble Williamson of Rutland, Lila Terrell Mitch, April Shasteen Smith, Carolyn Sisson Teaford, Dan Morris and Carol Curtis Riggs, all of Pomeroy;

1958 (60th anniversary) — Vickie Clark Shreve of Burlington, Ky., Marilyn White Bankes of Melbourne, Fla., Robert Parker of Marietta, Larry Curtis and Florence Bearhs Wood both of Coolville, Jerry Fields, Marcia Grueser Arnold, Thelma Davis Jeffers, Robert Chaney and Patricia Douglas Arnold, all of Pomeroy;

1959 — Gene Romine, Eldon Sauters, Gary Freeman and Kathryn Slack Johnson, all of Pomeroy;

1960 — Paul Roush of Tuppers Plains; Sharon Douglas Swindell of Shade, Nancy Brown Strauser of Columbus, Howard Parker of Marietta, and Barbara Eskew Fields, Vince Knight and Phil Harrison, all of Pomeroy;

1961 — Michael Roberts of Akron, Norman Price, Paula Sayre Welker, Wallace Hatfield, and Bill Young, all of Pomeroy, and Keith Barnitz of Kingston;

1962 — Jean Casto Hilton of Parkersburg, W.Va., Mike Werry of Belpre, and Christine Faber Sauters of Pomeroy;

1963 (55th anniversary) — Jerry Shamblin of Madison, Tenn., Mary Jane Douglas Daggett of Fairfield, Ohio, Sandra Wells McCallister of Cutler, Ohio, David Borden of Senoia, Ga., Tracy Schrinsher of Crossville, Tenn., William Murray of Columbus, Douglas and Sandra London Moore of Piketon, James Gilbert of Springfield, Donald Brown of Columbus, Jennifer Lohse Sheets, Charlene Diehl Rutherford, Rosetta Lisle Redovian, Judy Wehrung Sisson, Allen Downie and Roger Young, all of Pomeroy, George Starcher of West Columbia, W.Va., and Rick Crow of Syracuse;

1964 — Jennifer Crew Solomon of Chester, S.C., Keith Whaley of Lancaster, Karen Miller Gilbert of Springfield, Danny Smith of South Point, Don Mayer, Yvonne Young and Donna Hatfield, all of Pomeroy;

1965 — Hazel Phelps Cleland of Dupont, Ind., Susanne Arnold Fitzgerald of Olathe, Kan., Carla Werry of Belpre, Don Cullums, Donna Hauck Carr, Linda Darnell Mayer, Joan Hewetson Anderson, all of Pomeroy, George Harris of Middleport, and John Curd of Holly, Mich.;

1966 — Gail St.Clair of Middleport, Mary Klein of Point Pleasant, W.Va., Dottie Phelps Will of Pomeroy, Bill Francis of Reedsville, and Don Napper of Pataskala;

1967 — Ron Logan of Middleport;

1968 (50th anniversary) — Beverly Beaver Smith of Marcellus, Mich., Pam Crew Napper of Pataskala, Carla Norton King of Mason, W.Va., Hilda Young Roush of Mason, W.Va., Maurisha Durst Nelson of Pickerington, Penny Hayes Holcomb of Lithopolis, Robert Murphy of Racine, Shelia Faulk Hollon of Chester, Jim and Becky Nease Anderson of Racine, Jennifer Menchini Kirby of Middleport, Sandy Bailley Mathews of Athens, Jane Wells Mitchell of Ravenswood, W.Va., Becky Hawley Ellis, Don Lambert, Jane Quivey, Janet St.Clair Peavley, Jerry Well, Paulette Hudson Harrison, John Goodwin, Sally Globokar Erwin, Loring Vaughan, Bonnie Banks Lightfoot and David Carr, all of Pomeroy.

Officers elected for 2019 are William Young, President; William Francis, Vice President; Marcia Grueser Arnold and Thelma Davis Jeffers, secretary-treasurers.

The executive committee elected includes Mary Scott Wise, April Shasteen Smith, Judy Wehrung Sisson, Lila Terrel Mitch, Charlene Diehl Rutherford, and Carol Strauss Kennedy.

The advisory committee elected includes Norman Price, Carolyn Sisson Teaford, Jean Caston Hilton, Ed Kennedy and JoAnne Jones Williams.

Ted Scott, Class of 1953, who lives in Westland, Michigan, was given a free ticket to next year’s banquet. The ticket was given by Madalyn Pickett Markham of Plantation, Florida. Markham graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1936. A second free ticket given by the alumni association went to Carolyn Brown Charles (1956), who comes to the banquet every year.

Sara Hawk Cullumns (1938) celebrating her 80th anniversary and Belva Glaze (1943) celebrating her 75th anniversary were given purple and white flower arrangements.

Many door prizes were given out and the ladies were given potted purple and white petunias at the conclusion of the meeting.

Scholarship winners were also announced. (The winners will appear in a separate article).

Singing of the Alma Mater and the benediction by Joe Kennedy closed the event. Group photos were taken of the reunion classes.

Submitted by Marcia Arnold, secretary-treasurer.