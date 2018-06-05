Pomeroy Alumni award scholarships

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Alumni Association recently presented its 2018 scholarships. The association has been giving scholarships since 1973, and since 2004 a total of $67,700 has been given to children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of Pomeroy High School alumni.

This year, a total of $7,000 was presented to the following graduates:

Lauren DeWees received the $1,000 PHS Alumni Scholarship. DeWees is the daughter of Michael and Sarah DeWees, granddaughter of Fay Thomas DeWees (Class of 1958) and great-granddaughter of Clara Quivey Thomas (Class of 1919 valedictorian). Lauren graduated from Hilliard Darby High School and completed 28 semester hours ad Columbus Community College and Kenyon College. She will attend Butler University and major in pharmacy.

Ryan Harra received the $1,000 PHS Alumni Scholarship. Harra is the son of Lance and Marianne Harra and the grandson of Patricia Blakleslee Circle (Class of 1959). Ryan graduated from Olathe North High School in Olathe, Kansas, where he was involved in a school stop plastic waste program involving a water bottle filling station. He plans to attend the University of Arkansas and double major in biochemistry and psychology.

Bryce Swatzel received the $1,000 PHS Alumni Scholarship. Swatzel is a Meigs High School graduate. PHS Alumni relatives are grandfather Michael Swatzel and grandmother Paula Sayre Welker, both class of 1961, and great-grandmother June Sayre, class of 1939. Bryce will be attending Ohio University Russ College of Engineering.

Hope Diehl received the $1,000 PHS Alumni Scholarship. Diehl is the granddaughter of Leona Christine Faber Sauters, class of 1962, and Eldon Leon Sauters, class of 1959, who were both tremendous supporters of her college plans. Hope plans to attend Capital University in Bexley, Ohio, and major in Art Therapy.

Bradley Logan was the recipient of the $1,000 Robert and Shelia Strauss Eastman Scholarship. The Meigs High School graduate is the grandson of Ron Logan, class of 1967, and Howard Logan, class of 1941. Bradley plans to attend Ohio State University in the fall to major in chemical engineering.

Samuel Riggs received the $1,000 Daniel and Robert Morris Scholarship. Riggs, a graduate of Logan High School, is the son of Daniel and Shelly Riggs and the grandson of David Riggs (Class of 1956). Riggs plans to attend Ohio University Russ College of Engineering with an interest in solving environmental and public health problems.

Elizabeth Nease received the Charles Gibbs Educational Scholarship. Nease is the daughter of Richard and Joan Nease and a graduate of Athens High School. Her grandmother Alice Smith Nease graduated from PHS in 1927. Elizabeth has been accepted to Muskingum University studying Spanish and environmental science with plans to become a high school Spanish teacher.