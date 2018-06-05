Middleport Alumni hold banquet

MIDDLEPORT — The 2018 Middleport High School Alumni Banquet was held on Saturday, May 26 at the Riverbend Arts Council in Middleport. A total of 141 people were in attendance.

Richard Hays and Forrest Bachtel served as the emcees for the evening with Bachtel providing music for the evening, along with his wife Carol Scott Bachtel playing piano. The meal was catered by Silver Spoons Catering of Millwood, West Virginia. Door prizes were provided by Kings Ace Hardware, Dairy Queen, Yellow Umbrella, McClures and Barbara Scott Scites.

Alumni attending were as follows:

1949 — Hazel Hawkins Ginther, Rosemary Fisher Moore, and Virginia Grogan Holman;

1950 — Carla Owens Winebrenner, Donna Russell Hayth, and Fred Hoffman;

1951 — Betty Ashley Rosser, Clifford Coleman, Frances Chase Coleman, Don Payne and James Buell;

1953 — Harold Cart, Larry Wiley, and Blaine Walburn;

1955 — Brady Huffman, Ronald Fultz, and Shelia Stover Hubbard;

1956 — Betty Ward Field, Jerome Beach, Juanita Hawkins Walker, Nancy Roller Cale, and Patricia Williams Kendrick;

1957 — Barbara Capteina Mora, Edward Kitchen, Edward McComas, James Bowles, and Jane Harris Huffman;

1958 — Carol Blaker Oiler, Charlotte Lightfoot VanMeter, Judy VanCooney Stuber, Ronald Miller, and Vonda See Walburn;

1959 — Richard Roller, Eddie Crooks, Gene Abbott, and Herschel Knapp;

1960 — Loretta Hanning Roller and Carter French;

1961 — Betty Gilmore Wolfe, Darrell Bechtle, Doris Rice Walburn, Evelyn Capteina Bauer, John Blaker, Judy Sauer Crooks, Kay Jenkinson Williams, Ray Kloes, and Tom Anderson;

1962 — Beverly Perrin Kosiba, Cinda Morris Abbott, and Texanna White Wehrung;

1963 — Carolyn Russell Collins, Charlotte Davidson Hanning, Forrest Bachtel, Judy Overturf Dowling, Richard Hays, Janet Baker Downey, and Peter Walburn;

1964 — Carol Scott Bachtel, Carolyn Nicholson French, Cinda Sauer Harris, Ellen Dutton Kiehl, Judy Wildermuth Allensworth, Marilyn Swan Anderson, Mick Morris and Ronald Hanning;

1965 — Alan Wallace, Chris Bahr Williams, Diane VanCooney Lynch, Joy Boggs Riley, Judy Moore Webb, Marty Nicholson, Mary Walburn Taylor, Paul Gerard, and Randy Humphreys;

1966 — Robert Schmoll, Kay Ault Logan, and Sandra Garten Hanning;

1968 — Ann Wilson Wigal, Art Casci, Bill Hackett, Bill Haptonstall, Bill Swan, Candace Bahr Pope, Carol King Brewer, Debbie King Finlaw, Jane Gerard Rice, Jerry Davenport, Judy Hysell Humphreys, Keith French, Mike Gress, and Sandra Clatworthy Schilling.

Provided by the Middleport Alumni Association.