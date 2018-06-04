Locals graduate from Marietta College

MARIETTA — More than 250 Marietta College seniors graduated and received their degrees during the 181st Commencement at Marietta College on May 6, 2018.

Local students who earned their degrees include:

Paige Cline of Pomeroy, Ohio, who is a graduate of Eastern High school, earned a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering.

Darien Diddle of Racine, Ohio, who is a graduate of Southern High School, earned a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering.

Molly Dunlap of Tuppers Plains, Ohio, who is a graduate of Eastern High school, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Land & Energy Management and Bachelor of Arts in Marketing.

Maynard achieves Dean’s Honor List

CEDARVILLE — Marlee Maynard of Racine, Ohio, was named to the Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University. Maynard maintained a 3.75 GPA in the 2018 spring semester, while taking at least 12 credit hours from Cedarville University.

