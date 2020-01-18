Bentz to celebrate 100th birthday

Cordelia Curtis Bentz will celebrate her 100th birthday on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Bentz is a graduate of the Pomeroy High School class of 1937. A celebration is planned for 2-4 p.m. on the 29th at The Maples Apartments in Pomeroy where Bentz resides. Additionally, a potluck lunch and birthday celebration is planned for after church on Sunday, Jan. 26 at New Beginnings United Methodist Church in Pomeroy. Church begins at 10 a.m., with lunch expected to start around 11:30 a.m. Cards may be sent to 100 Memorial Drive, Apt. 215 Pomeroy, Ohio 45769. At Cordelia’s request, no gifts please.

