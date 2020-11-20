Midkiffs celebrate 50th anniversary

Courtney Camille Midkiff and C. Carson Midkiff are honored to announce the Golden Wedding Anniversary of their parents Cecil and Emilia (Millie Legar) Midkiff, who were married on Nov. 29, 1970, at the Trinity Congregational Church in Pomeroy, Ohio, by the late Rev. Wilbur Perrin. Members of the wedding party included Mary (Midkiff) Smith; Sherry (formerly Welker) Knight; the late Maria (Legar) Lowe; Sherry (Mitch) Garnes; Jackie (Gilkey) Davies; Rodney Gilkey; Guy Sargent; the late Dennis Gilkey; Chuck Legar and Mark Mitch.

Cecil is the son of the late Ziba and Sylvia Midkiff and Millie is the daughter of the late Charles and Palmira Legar. The couple graduated from Pomeroy High School (PHS) in 1967 (from the last graduating class of PHS). Cecil is a US Army Veteran serving from 1969-1970 with two months of service in Vietnam. He retired from United Parcel Service in 2007 after a 30-year career of safe driving. Millie retired from the banking industry in 2004 following a 37-year career that began at the Pomeroy National Bank immediately upon high school graduation. The Midkiffs welcomed grandson Porter Thomas Midkiff in 2011.

Cecil and Millie reside at 39501 Hemlock Grove Road, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769. There will be no formal observance because of the continuing COVID-19 Pandemic; meanwhile, cards and well wishes are greatly appreciated.