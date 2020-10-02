Randolph’s celebrate anniversary

Gordon “Bud” and Evelyn Jean Randolph celebrated 55 years of marriage on Oct. 2, 2020.

Bud is a native of Meigs County, born in Flora, Ohio on State Route 681, in the same house where his father was born. He is the oldest son of Edgar and Iris (Boring) Randolph and is now an ordained minister who has preached at seven churches in Meigs County and one in West Columbia, W.Va.

Evelyn was born in Plain Twp., Stark County, Ohio. Her parents were Vernon and Orpha Jean Leighty of Pennsylvania. Her family moved to Greensburg (now Green), Ohio where Evelyn and Gordon met.

They have three daughters, Theresa (Darrell) M. Ketler, Tonya (Mark) M. Gerber, and Tammy (Lynne) M. Carter, all of Wayne County, Ohio. They have nine grandchildren and soon to be eight great grandchildren.

Gordon and Evelyn are members of Restoration Fellowship Church of Pomeroy. Gordon is active with the Meigs Cooperative Parish in Pomeroy and is currently the Present Chairman of the Board.