Martins celebrate 50th anniversary

Hugh and Pat (Boring) Martin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 11. They were married on April 11, 1970, at the Reedsville Methodist Church by Lewis Hussell, Minister.

There have been blessed with two children, Michael (Monica) and Matthew (Amber) Martin. They also have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Hugh is retired from American Electric Power and Pat is a homemaker. They enjoy entertaining at their home on the Ohio River, but mostly they enjoy their grandchildren.

Information provided by the Martin family.