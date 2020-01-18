Kaylors celebrate 50th anniversary

The children of Terry and Linda Kaylor are pleased to announce their parents 50th wedding anniversary. Terry and Linda were married in Tuppers Plains on January 3, 1970. They celebrated this event with their children, niece, and grandchildren during the holidays. Terry worked for Huntsman Chemical Corporation in Belpre and Linda worked at Farmers Bank in Tuppers Plains. They are both currently retired and enjoy spending time with family. They plan to continue their celebration by traveling to visit friends this spring. Cards of congratulations can be sent to 42598 Kaylor Road, Reedsville, Ohio 45772.

The children of Terry and Linda Kaylor are pleased to announce their parents 50th wedding anniversary. Terry and Linda were married in Tuppers Plains on January 3, 1970. They celebrated this event with their children, niece, and grandchildren during the holidays. Terry worked for Huntsman Chemical Corporation in Belpre and Linda worked at Farmers Bank in Tuppers Plains. They are both currently retired and enjoy spending time with family. They plan to continue their celebration by traveling to visit friends this spring. Cards of congratulations can be sent to 42598 Kaylor Road, Reedsville, Ohio 45772. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.19-Kaylor.jpg The children of Terry and Linda Kaylor are pleased to announce their parents 50th wedding anniversary. Terry and Linda were married in Tuppers Plains on January 3, 1970. They celebrated this event with their children, niece, and grandchildren during the holidays. Terry worked for Huntsman Chemical Corporation in Belpre and Linda worked at Farmers Bank in Tuppers Plains. They are both currently retired and enjoy spending time with family. They plan to continue their celebration by traveling to visit friends this spring. Cards of congratulations can be sent to 42598 Kaylor Road, Reedsville, Ohio 45772. Courtesy photo