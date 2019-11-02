Arnold 60th anniversary celebration

Dan and Patricia Arnold will soon celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. A 60th wedding anniversary celebration will be held from 1-5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Bradford Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 38260 Bradbury Road, Pomeroy Ohio 45769.

Dan and Patricia Arnold will soon celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. A 60th wedding anniversary celebration will be held from 1-5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Bradford Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 38260 Bradbury Road, Pomeroy Ohio 45769. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.3-Arnold.jpg Dan and Patricia Arnold will soon celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. A 60th wedding anniversary celebration will be held from 1-5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Bradford Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 38260 Bradbury Road, Pomeroy Ohio 45769. Courtesy photo