Smiths celebrate 60th anniversary

Tom and April Smith are celebrating 60 years of marriage.

Tom and April were married on June 21, 1959, at The Federated Church, (now Trinity Congregational Church) in Pomeroy, by Rev. Waldo Bartels.

April’s attendants were Garnette Shasteen, Brenda Strauss Eimer, Sandra Smith and Lila Terrell Mitch. Groomsmen were John Russell, Gene Mitch, Terry Phalin and Danny Smith. Debi Hawley Hensley was the flower girl. A reception was held in the church social room. The bride and groom enjoyed a honeymoon in the Smokey Mountains.

The family of Tom and April will host an Open House reception in their honor on Sunday, June 23, from 2-5 p.m. at the Ewing-Schwarzel Community Room on Second Street in Pomeroy. Join us as we celebrate their 60-year union.