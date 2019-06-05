Whites celebrate 50th anniversary

COOLVILLE — Bob and Dove (Copley) White of Coolville will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 14.

The Whites were married on June 14, 1969, in Crum, West Virginia.

The couple has two sons and one daughter, Robin White of Belpre, Bobbie Conklin of Morgantown, and J.T. White of Coolville. They also have six grandchildren.

Bob White is a retired school bus driver for Eastern Local School District. Dove White is a home maker.

No celebration is planned, however cards of well wishes are appreciated to 44107 Carr Road Coolville, OH 45723