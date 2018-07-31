Damewood Anniversary

John and Linda Damewood of 39280 Locust Grove Road, Reedsville, Ohio, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 4, 2018.

They were married in Long Bottom, Ohio, by the late Douglas Circle at the Hazel Community Church.

Their life has been blessed with two children, a daughter, Angela (Mike) Barker of Belleville, West Virginia, and a son, Kevin (Angie) Damewood of Reedsville, Ohio, as well as grandchildren Hannah Damewood and Miranda Barker.

The couple will celebrate their anniversary with a trip to Kentucky and Tennessee.