Home at center of animal seizure burns

BIDWELL — After area law enforcement served a search warrant Sunday to collect six dogs, five pigs, 19 chickens, two gerbils and two cats, many reportedly emaciated, the searched residence on State Route 588 reportedly caught fire at 3:04 a.m., Tuesday morning.

According to Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office officials, the office is working with the Gallia Sheriff’s Office and Springfield Township Fire Department over the course of its investigation. The cause of the fire has currently been ruled undetermined, however investigators cannot rule out unknown human acts at this point, according to Kelly Stincer of the state fire marshal’s office. The public is encouraged to provide tips to the Gallia Sheriff’s Office at 740-446-6555 or State Fire Marshal at 1-800-589-2728.

No arrests have been reported by law enforcement as of this time in regards to the animal investigation. According to the Gallia Dog Warden, animals collected during the search warrant are still undergoing medical examinations and care.

