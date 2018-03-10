Area college students honored

GALLIA COUNTY — Area students were recently recognized for academic achievements.

Hannah Watts, a senior and American Studies major at Hillsdale College, was added to the 2017 Fall Dean’s List. She is the daughter of Dr. Randy and Betsy Watts, of Gallipolis. Hannah is a 2014 graduate of Gallia Academy High School.

Hayden Flinner, of Gallipolis, made the Dean’s List for the Fall 2017 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Deborah Reed of Gallipolis is a freshman majoring in Elementary Education and Jonathan Young, of Gallipolis, is a junior majoring in Engineering. Both were recognized by Bob Jones University as legacy students by the BJU Alumni Association.

Logan Allison, of Gallipolis, Koleton Carter, of Thurman, Megan Douglas, of Coolville, and Briana Smith, of Middleport, were named honorees to the President’s List at Capital University for the Fall 2017 semester.

Pooja Dayal, of Gallipolis, and Sara Schenkelburg, of Racine, were named to the Fall 2017 Dean’s List of the University of Akron. Elizabeth Holley, of Gallipolis, made the University of Akron’s Spring 2017 President’s List.