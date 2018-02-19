Supplies, food available for those impacted by flooding

POMEROY — As the river begins to recede the cleanup process is underway.

Supplies and hot meals are available in the downtown area on Monday afternoon for any businesses or individuals impacted by the flooding.

State Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) delivered meals from Athens restaurants Texas Roadhouse, KFC and Millers Chicken to the Ewing-Schwarzel Family Center which has been set up as a location for merchants, cleanup crews and residents to come to eat as they clean up.

Additionally, the Meigs County Emergency Management Agency in conjunction with American Red Cross and Pomeroy Merchants Association are currently setting up a donation receiving and distribution area at Court and Second Streets in Pomeroy, in front of the Meigs County Court House.

Donations being accepted at the location include: mops, push brooms, garden hoses, buckets, trash bags, paper towels, disinfectant wipes, sponges, bleach, pine sol (similar products) and dust masks.

The location will be distributing these items to area businesses and residence from 2 p.m. today (Monday) until an unknown time this evening. The center will then reopen tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

Anyone who has experienced damage from the flooding is asked to call the Meigs County Emergency Management Agency at 740-992-4541. If you do not speak with a representative please leave a message and you will be connected as quickly as possible.