Area remains under a flood warning : Several road closures reported

OHIO VALLEY — The Ohio River continued to spill into downtown Pomeroy on Sunday, with the water now predicted to crest at 49.3 feet at some point later tonight. The flooding has also caused several road closures in Meigs, Mason and Gallia counties.

Flood stage in Pomeroy is 46 feet. More recent, significant crests in Pomeroy include 44.8 feet on March 6, 2015; 49 feet on March 13, 2011; 50.4 feet on Jan. 9, 2005; 52.2 feet on Sept. 19, 2004.

As of Sunday afternoon, other updated, predicted flood crests for the area include 47.1 feet at Racine tonight (flood stage is 41 feet); 47.3 feet at Point Pleasant Monday morning (flood stage is 40 feet); 51.8 at R. C. Byrd Locks and Dam on Monday afternoon (flood stage is 50 feet). The Ohio River at Belleville Locks and Dam was expected to crest this afternoon at 42.2 feet (flood stage is 35 feet).

Most of the area is under a flood warning until Tuesday evening. According to the National Weather Service, the flood warning continues along the Ohio River for Willow Island Lock; Marietta Pumphouse; Parkersburg; Belleville Lock; Racine Lock; Pomeroy; Point Pleasant; Robert C. Byrd Lock; Huntington; Ashland; Greenup Lock.

The Ohio Department of Transportation was showing road closures in Gallia County along Ohio 7 in both directions between Ohio 735 and the intersection of Ohio 554, as well as Ohio 7 in both directions between Ohio 218 and the intersection of Ohio 141.

Gallia 911 was reporting the following road closures on Sunday afternoon: Addison Township: Little Kyger/Ohio 7; Brick School Road/Addison Pike; Addison Pike/1/3 mile from Ohio 7; Honeysuckle Drive/North End. Cheshire Township: Kyger Cemetery Road between Jessie Creek and Ohio 554; Little Kyger Road/Ohio 7. Clay Township: Raccon Road/Rocky Road; Ohio 7/Clay School. Gallipolis City: Spruce Street extension at the bridge; Vine Street between Ohio 7/141 and Fourth Avenue. Gallipolis Township: Ohio 7 before Ohio 218; Ingalls Road/Herman Road. Huntington Township: Scenic Drive/Ohio 160 side. Ohio 325North / South of Vinton. Raccon Township: Ohio 554 between Kerr and Tycook Road; Summit Road/Woodsmill Road. Follow Gallia 911 on Facebook.

The Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management also released the following list of closed roads as of Sunday afternoon: Waterloo Smith Church Road; Calispel Road; Debbie Road; Charleston Road / Eight Mile; Graham Station Road / Tombleson Run; Tombleson Run; Graham Station Road / West Creek Road; Spillman Lane; River Crest Lane; Shelter Lane; Recreation Lane; Three Mile Road; Jim Hill Road; Huntington Road / Mud Run Road; Mud Run Road; Huntington Road / Pleasant Ridge Road; Pleasant Ridge Road; Crab Creek Road; Jericho Road; Hannan Trace Road; Huntington Road / Glenwood; Huntington Road / Ashton Campground; Boggs Road.

The Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has also activated and opened the Emergency Operations Center due to the severe flooding. Mason County Commissioners are working on a county declaration so that first responders in Mason County can provide any needed support to citizens. Mason County CERT members were deployed as of 11 a.m. Sunday to do surveys of roads and affected neighborhoods. If you have property damage due to flooding or need assistance in Mason County, call, 304-675-8686. The agency can also be followed on Facebook and Twitter for updates.

According to the Meigs County Emergency Management Agency, on Sunday afternoon, Ohio 124 was closed in numerous locations along the river as well as Main Street in Pomeroy where waters have reached local businesses. Other major roadways closed due to flooding include Ohio 733 and Ohio 833. Follow the agency on Facebook for more information.

As with any weather forecast, water level predictions can fluctuate. Use caution when traveling any roadways.

Information provided by the National Weather Service. Beth Sergent contributed to this article. Photos by Dave Harris.

