Here comes ‘The Herd’

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Green and white dominated the Courtside Bar and Grill Monday evening as fans collected to share food and fellowship with Marshall University’s football coaching staff and hear its plans for the coming season.

The Mason-Gallia-Meigs Big Green Chapter Signing Party was introduced by by MGM President Jacob Hill, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., who gave a few opening remarks and introduced speakers before inviting MU Athletic Director Mike Hamrick to speak.

“It’s great to be here,” said Hamrick. “This is my ninth or tenth year of being here and it’s great to see this crowd. We give thanks for recognizing athletes here.”

Paul Covey, Courtside proprietor, was recognized by Hamrick with a football autographed by Holliday for support of the team.

“I’ve said this since day one,” said Hamrick. “We’re all family. We bleed green. We are Marshall. No one cares about us but ourselves. That’s kind of our chip on our shoulder and that’s kind of how we’ve operated at Marshall for a long time and we’re getting better and better…Coach Holliday won his fifth bowl game and everyone brags about him being 5-0 with bowl games at Marshall. Well I want to let you know that I’m 6-0 with bowl games at Marshall so whenever you talk about Coach Holliday please understand I have one more bowl than him,” Hamrick joked. “We appreciate your support and we need your support. College athletics is changing and we need to keep up. We’ve built some nice stuff at Marshall and I say we because you people have been a big part of it.”

Hill introduced Coach Holliday next.

“It’s always great to get the opportunity to get back up here and spend time with you all,” said Holliday. “Mike did mention about the bowl situation and one of the reasons we’ve been successful in bowls is because we’ve had the opportunity to go inside and prepare in an indoor facility. He’s talking about the recruiting class. We know you’re excited about it and we are too. I don’t get hung up on the stars. I get hung up on guys that have big, ol’ hearts because in football that’s where we’ve got to start. We’ve got a tremendous class. A lot of people has it ranked as the best class in the Conference USA.”

Holliday introduced assistant coaches to the floor before brief descriptions of new players were shared. Tim Cramsey serves as an offensive coordinator coach along with overseeing quarterbacks. Cramsey was unable to make the event. Adam Fuller oversees defensive coordination and safeties. Todd Goebbel serves as co-offensive coordinator oversees tight ends. Alex Mirabal coaches the offensive line. Pepe Pearson guides running backs. J.C. Price guides defensive tackles. Dallas Baker guides wide receivers and Cornell Brown coaches defensive ends. Mike Treier serves as a recruiting coordinator and works with cornerbacks. Byron Thweatt looks after linebackers and Mark Gale serves as the Assistant AD for football operations.

Marshall University Head Football Coach Doc Holliday discusses incoming 2018 players to the team with area fans and alumni. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_DSC_0722.jpg Marshall University Head Football Coach Doc Holliday discusses incoming 2018 players to the team with area fans and alumni. Dean Wright | OVP

Mason-Gallia-Meigs Big Green Chapter Signing Party held