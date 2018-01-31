Pursuit ends with suspect, deputy collision

POMEROY — A Meigs Deputy and a suspect collided Wednesday afternoon as Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers pursued the suspect’s vehicle after it reportedly fled from a traffic stop.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol Commander Lt. Barry Call, first responders reacted to a crash in the 600-block of East Main Street in Pomeroy after a trooper initiated a traffic stop on U.S. 33, near mile post marker 2 in Meigs County. The suspect vehicle reportedly failed to stop and fled with the trooper in pursuit before it continued to drive into Pomeroy. According to law enforcement, the pursuit would eventually end with the suspect vehicle colliding with a Meigs Sheriff’s Deputy cruiser.

“The suspect was actually off the roadway and driving down the sidewalk in Pomeroy at the entrance of Farmers Bank,” said Call. “(Reportedly), he (the deputy) saw the guy up on the sidewalk and (the deputy) was at the entrance and the collision occurred.”

The Pomeroy Police Department neighbors Farmers Bank.

The Meigs deputy was examined at a nearby emergency room for minor injuries, none life threatening, according to law enforcement. The two occupants of the suspect vehicle were medically evacuated by air to Columbus. Neither had life-threatening injuries, according to Call, but they had some trauma that required close examination.

“We have seized some suspected narcotics,” said Call. “They did get some (suspected) paraphernalia and narcotics.”

First responders investigate a suspect vehicle after extricating its victims on the 600-block of Pomeroy’s East Main Street, the result of a collision with a Meigs deputy. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_26582.jpeg First responders investigate a suspect vehicle after extricating its victims on the 600-block of Pomeroy’s East Main Street, the result of a collision with a Meigs deputy. Photos courtesy Dave Harris Law enforcement examine the site of a crash next to the Pomeroy Police Department after the suspect vehicle crashed with a Meigs Deputy’s cruiser. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_26583.jpeg Law enforcement examine the site of a crash next to the Pomeroy Police Department after the suspect vehicle crashed with a Meigs Deputy’s cruiser. Photos courtesy Dave Harris