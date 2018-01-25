The ‘science’ of learning

POMEROY — Meigs High School offers students classes to help prepare them for careers in an agricultural related field.

The Agricultural Science program is open to all students of every grade enrolled at MHS. The program has two instructors Jennifer Dunn, who teaches animal science courses, and Hannah Thompson, who teaches the horticultural science courses. Dunn and Thompson explained students enrolled in the program should complete the Agricultural, Foods, and Natural Resources courses first, then delve into Animal Nutrition, Health, and Reproduction courses to be the most successful.

Dunn shared she has taught at MHS for four years and teaches three different courses including Agriculture, Foods, and Natural Resources where students are introduced to the major topics that surround agriculture; Animal Nutrition, Health, and Reproduction where students take a more in depth look into topics and careers in animal science; Pre-Veterinary Science where students who are interested in veterinary medicine take a closer look into the various body systems and various treatment methods that can be used to help assist animal health.

Thompson shared this is her first year teaching at MHS and teaches classes such as Landscape Design, Plant and Horticulture Science, Greenhouse Management, Environmental Science and National Resources, and an AG Science.

“We utilize our greenhouse to grow and finish our plants for fundraisers for our FFA (Future Farmers of America) chapter and the Agriculture department here at MHS,” said Thompson.

Dunn and Thompson shared that the Agricultural Science program provides a well-rounded and practical approach to learning through three components including classroom education, hands on supervised agricultural experiences, and FFA. Being in the FFA helps students prepare for careers in agribusiness, agri-marketing, science, communications, education, horticulture, production, natural resources, and forestry to name a few.

Dunn and Thompson said the major projects they have their students complete are working with the lambs and plants in the greenhouse. They said caring for the lambs gives students an important hands on skill necessary when learning the correct method of animal husbandry. Students who are interested in taking a lamb to the fair can do so by picking out one of the baby lambs as their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) project. Dunn and Thompson shared that students plant poinsettia plants that are sold as a fundraiser during the Christmas season. They said students will also plant vegetables and flowers in the spring where the students have an opportunity to plant these plants in their home gardens where the students care for them throughout the summer and present them at the fair for as an SAE project. The SAE projects allow students to gain a greater understanding of careers and opportunities in plant and/or animal science.

Students who attended the 2017 National FFA Convention were Caroline Roush, Layne Caldwell, Annie McGrath, Renea Doczi, Courtnee Williams, Michael Kesterson, and Zach Williams. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_0126.Ag_.jpg Students who attended the 2017 National FFA Convention were Caroline Roush, Layne Caldwell, Annie McGrath, Renea Doczi, Courtnee Williams, Michael Kesterson, and Zach Williams. Agricultural Science Program | Courtesy Students who participated in service learning by walking dogs at the Meigs County Canine Rescue and Adoption Center were Zach Williams, Michael Kesterson, Renea Doczi, Caroline Roush, Dominique Butcher, Shayla Hannah, Emily Myers, Tamika Ramage, Courtnee Williams, and Peyton Rowe. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_0126.Ag2_.jpg Students who participated in service learning by walking dogs at the Meigs County Canine Rescue and Adoption Center were Zach Williams, Michael Kesterson, Renea Doczi, Caroline Roush, Dominique Butcher, Shayla Hannah, Emily Myers, Tamika Ramage, Courtnee Williams, and Peyton Rowe. Agricultural Science Program | Courtesy Students in the animal science course shearing the programs lambs were Jamey Clark, Brittany Gilmore, Mikayla Radcliff, Nikki Nye, and Madison Klein. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_0126.Ag3_.jpg Students in the animal science course shearing the programs lambs were Jamey Clark, Brittany Gilmore, Mikayla Radcliff, Nikki Nye, and Madison Klein. Agricultural Science Program | Courtesy

Agricultural classes at MHS

