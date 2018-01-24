Going to the Grammy Awards: Locals win all-expense paid trip

POINT PLEASANT — When the 60th Annual Grammy Awards are aired live from Madison Square Gardens in New York City on Sunday evening, two Camp Conley women will be among those in the audience.

Ami Williams and Angie Fletcher will fly from Huntington to New York on Saturday, and the best part is, their entire trip is free. Ami won a contest, valued at nearly $5,000, sponsored by WOWK-TV, where the awards will be aired at 8 p.m.

Ami said she was scrolling through the social media site Facebook one day, and out of boredom, signed up for the contest. She said she never expected to win, and had even forgotten about registering until she got the call on Jan. 16.

Saying she thought it was a joke at first, she remembered signing up and soon began giving the caller her information. Angie, who was sitting nearby when Ami got the call, said she began scolding her for providing the info. Angie said it took a while for her to believe it, and feared she and Ami would “be shipped off to a third world country somewhere.”

The prize package contains two bronze-level tickets to the awards, tickets for the official VIP after-party, airfare, a two-night stay in a hotel located in Times Square, transportation to and from the Grammys, $300 in spending money, and a Grammy goodie bag.

Ami said among the stars scheduled to perform at the awards are Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars, Pink, Lady Gaga, and Elton John. Pink and Elton John are among Ami’s favorite performers, and seeing them has been on her longtime bucket list.

Ami made the list a while back when she found out she was losing her eyesight due to Usher Syndrome Type 2A, she said. The disease is a genetic condition that causes both hearing loss and progressive vision loss.

“I made the bucket list with the knowledge it contained things I probably would never get to do,” she said.

Winning the contest though granted at least one strike from that list. Now on disability, Ami said it will be her first vacation since 2014.

The two women said they spent seven hours at the mall Saturday trying to find the perfect outfit for the awards. Both declaring they are more the jeans, sweatpants and t-shirt types, both chose simple, but elegant black attire. Ami will be wearing black pants, shirt and vest, while Angie will be dressed in a black dress and boots.

With some free time Saturday evening and Sunday prior to the awards, they said there is one place they must visit – the 9/11 Memorial. Other than that, they are looking forward to some true New York cuisine, pizza and cheesecake.

The women will return from the glitz and glamour Monday evening, when they arrive back in Mason County.

Angie Fletcher, left, and Ami Williams are pictured as they talk about their upcoming trip to the Grammy Awards in New York City, and their favorite musical artists. Williams won an all-expense paid trip to the awards in a contest sponsored by WOWK-TV, which will air the Grammys on Sunday evening. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_1.25-Grammy.jpg Angie Fletcher, left, and Ami Williams are pictured as they talk about their upcoming trip to the Grammy Awards in New York City, and their favorite musical artists. Williams won an all-expense paid trip to the awards in a contest sponsored by WOWK-TV, which will air the Grammys on Sunday evening.

Locals win all-expense paid trip

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.