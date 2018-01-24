Finding a future in welding

POMEROY — Meigs High School offers students career technical programs that guide their way to future careers.

The Welding and Cutting Technical Program is available to junior and senior year students from Meigs, Eastern, and Southern Local High Schools. Welding and Cutting Technical Instructor, Gene Bing, said that in order for a student to join his program, the student must be considered a junior through class completion and be willing to complete a set amount of hours in his welding and cutting lab and in his classroom.

Bing shared the Welding and Cutting Tech Program focuses on the basic practices and fundamentals of various welding processes such as Gas Tungsten Arc Welding (GTAW)/ Tungsten Inert Gas (TIG), Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW)/ Stick, Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW) / Metal Inert Gas (MIG), Flux Cored Arc Welding (FCAW), Oxy Fuel Welding (OFW), Oxy Fuel Cutting (OFC), Plasma Arc Cutting (PAC), reading blue prints, recognizing welding symbols, and practicing industrial and personal safety.

“Our career tech programs are unique because they are integrated into the high school, rather than a career center, making us a comprehensive high school,” said Bing.

Bing said he has been teaching at MHS for two years preparing his students for welding certification through the program’s various projects and testing. He shared that upon completion of the Welding and Cutting Technical Program students will be able to apply as entry level welders, enroll into a post-secondary welding technology program, or gain entry into apprenticeships as pipe fitters or boilermakers.

Bing expressed that one project he had his senior class complete last year was the making of a sign for Tuckerman’s on Lincoln located in Middleport.

Senior welding students working on a sign for Tuckerman’s on Lincoln. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_0125.Welding1.jpg Senior welding students working on a sign for Tuckerman’s on Lincoln. A welding student working on a class assignment. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_0125.Welding2.jpg A welding student working on a class assignment. Welding students working together on a class assignment. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_0125.Welding3.jpg Welding students working together on a class assignment.

Preparing students for after graduation

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.