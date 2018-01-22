A ‘network’ of education

POMEROY — Meigs High School offers students several technical programs to assist them with their desired career paths.

Once MHS students complete the core set of classes required for their freshman and sophomore year, they may enter the Network Systems Program. Network Systems Instructor, Scott Brinker, explained that the program is comprised of two courses including Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) A+ Certification which demonstrates the foundations of information technology (IT) skills for various devices and operating systems and CompTIA Network+ Certification which demonstrates skills needed to design, configure, manage, and troubleshoot wired and wireless devices.

Brinker shared that he has been an instructor at MHS for 21 years teaching students the skills they will need in careers such as IT Support, Network Consulting, Cyber Security, Data Analysis, and Security Engineering to name a few.

Brinker said that every year all of students in both of his CompTIA classes compete in a skills contest. He expressed that the students who place first move on to compete in a regional contest that is comprised of all Southeast Ohio Career Technical Education (CTE) schools.

“We work on a lot of computers for the public whether it’s a common repair or getting rid of virus and malware,” said Brinker.

Brinker expressed that he has his students in his CompTIA A+ class apply the knowledge they learn during their lessons to break-fix technical devices and recover lost data.

Whereas, students in his CompTIA Network + class design an entire network on a given budget while setting up servers of different platforms utilizing the Domain Host Control Protcol (DHCP) Active Directory, Transmission Control Protocol/ Internet Protocol (TCP/IP), and hardware and/or software firewalls, switches, routers, and bridges.

An A+ student working on a class project. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_0123.A.jpg An A+ student working on a class project. A Network + student working on designing his network. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_0123.Network.jpg A Network + student working on designing his network.

MHS program helps students gain networking knowledge

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

