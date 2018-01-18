Meigs grand jury indicts 20

POMEORY — Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces the January session of the Meigs County Grand Jury recently returned multiple indictments. The indictments announced include the following:

Charles Ayers, 45, of Beckley, West Virginia, for Animal Fighting, an unclassified felony;

Tina Ayers, 49, of Beckley, West Virginia, for Animal Fighting, an unclassified felony;

Clinton Bailey, 46, of Long Bottom, for two counts of Animal Fighting, each misdemeanors of the fourth degree, three counts of Animal Fighting, each unclassified felonies, and nine counts of Dangerous Wild Animal Prohibitions, each misdemeanors of the first degree;

Carissa Bailey, 46, of Long Bottom, for Animal Fighting, an unclassified felony;

Courtney Cook, 27, of Beckley, West Virginia, for two counts of Animal Fighting, each an unclassified felony;

Daniel Darst, 53, of Rutland, for Theft, a felony of the fifth degree;

Christopher Griffin, 33, of Reedsville, for Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree;

Delbert Gunnoe, 75, of Rock Creek, West Virginia, for Animal Fighting, an unclassified felony;

Brian Hart, 28, of Albany, for Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto a Detention Facility, a felony of the third degree, Resisting Arrest, a felony of the fourth degree, and Violation of a Protection Order, a misdemeanor of the first degree;

William Hays, 71, of Walton, West Virginia, for Animal Fighting, an unclassified felony;

Cassady Light, 30, of Columbus, for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree;

Gregory Moles, 56, of Elkview, West Virginia, for Animal Fighting, an unclassified felony;

Sharon O’Bryan, 49, of Rutland, for Theft, a felony of the fourth degree;

Euva Ramsey, 34, of Pomeroy, for Trafficking in Drugs (Marijuana), a felony of the fifth degree;

Carl Smith, 57, of Langsville, for Harassment with a Bodily Substance, a felony of the fourth degree, and Harassment with a Bodily Substance, a felony of the third degree;

Emily Smith, 28, of Pomeroy, for Attempted Trespass in a Habitation, a felony of the third degree;

Noble Walker, 44, of Charleston, West Virginia, for Animal Fighting, an unclassified felony;

Shane Walker, 19, of Charleston, West Virginia, for Animal Fighting, an unclassified felony;

Nicole Wellman, 33, of Columbus, for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree; and

Joshua Wilcox, 35, of Canton, for Animal Fighting, an unclassified felony.

These cases will proceed in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas before Judge I. Carson Crow.

