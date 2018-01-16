Rutland appoints mayor, fills vacancies

RUTLAND — This week, Rutland Village Council filled their vacant seats by appointing a mayor, two council members, and hiring a fiscal officer.

Council members Cliff Kennedy, Kim Wilford, Lowell Vance, and Rick Bolin met for their regularly scheduled meeting this past Monday. The council reviewed letters of interest they received from six Rutland residents wanting to fill the vacant seats on council. The council expressed to those interested that one of them chosen would be appointed as president of council, to then be made Rutland’s mayor and two other council seats would be filled. Kennedy inquired from each applicant the reason they wanted to serve on council and if they would be willing to serve as mayor.

At 7:08 p.m. Kennedy made a motion to go into executive session in order to further discuss the applicants and the council approved. At 7:40 p.m. Bolin made a motion to come out of executive session and the council approved.

Vance explained the council would first be appointing two council members and then appointing one of them to be president of council, to then be made mayor. The council would then proceed to appoint one more council member. Vance said the council unanimously decided to appoint Michael Biggs and Steve Jenkins to council.

Kennedy made a motion to appoint Michael Biggs as president of council and the council approved. Biggs will be sworn in as mayor before the next council meeting in February. Biggs shared that he has been a public servant for over 40 years and he has a mission to make Rutland a friendlier and more tightknit community.

Kennedy made a motion to appoint Steve Jenkins to council and the council approved. Jenkins shared that he has served on council before and knows how a council should operate. He expressed that he has affiliations with several public officials as well.

Kennedy made a motion to appoint Duane Weber to council and the council approved. Weber shared that he has lived in Rutland his entire life and loves the town. He expressed that he has previously served on council years ago.

Wilford informed council that Kim Dodd showed interest in being the council’s part-time village clerk. Dodd shared that she has 28 years of experience in the finance industry. Recently, Dodd worked as a compliance facility manager at the Credit Union in Athens she shared.

Kennedy made a motion to hire Dodd as village clerk and the council approved.

