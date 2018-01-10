Sheriff’s office investigating two deaths

RUTLAND — Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports that his office is currently investigating the deaths of two individuals who were discovered at a residence on New Lima Road outside of Rutland.

A well-being check was received at 2:20 p.m Tuesday from a family member and that’s what led to the discovery. Sheriff Wood reports that the two individuals who were found deceased have been identified as Donald Icenhower, age 55 and Julie Zielinski, age 54.

Preliminary autopsy report from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office indicated that there were no traumatic injuries to either of the individuals, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. The investigation is still ongoing and the toxicology report is expected within eight weeks.

Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James Stanley was contacted as well as the Meigs County Coroner’s Office Investigator and both were at the scene on Tuesday. A search warrant was obtained, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was contacted and assisted in processing the scene for any evidence. Rutland Fire Department also assisted on scene.

