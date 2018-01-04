POMEROY — A local community center provides an assortment of affordable clothing and accessories to be purchased by the public.

The Parish Shop located inside of the Mulberry Community Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kim Imboden shared she has been a volunteer at The Parish Shop for eight years. Nancy Thoene, employee of the Meigs Cooperative Office, shared that The Parish Shop is the main source of fundraising for the cooperative parish.

Imboden shared The Parish Shop receives a bountiful amount of donations and the shop stays sufficiently stocked with items. She said that she advises those who wish to donate to the shop to come during their business hours and personally drop off the donation to a volunteer. Imboden expressed the shop receives more adult’s clothing compared to children’s clothing and although all donations are appreciated, the shop is in need of more children’s clothing at this time.

She said the price scale for the clothes range as follows jeans sized eight and up are $1.50, jeans sized seven and below are 50 cents, adult sized t-shirts and other adult apparel is $1.00, and children sized t-shirts and other children’s apparel is 50 cents. Imboden shared that when she becomes overstocked with a certain item, she will make some of those items free to customers. Currently the shop has free coats, jackets, and stuffed animals.

Imboden expressed that in emergency situations, she will provide individuals with free staple clothing items. A fellow volunteer at the shop added that customers typically comment on how much they like the organization of the store, the cleanliness of the store, and the prices of the items sold at the store.

Imboden commented that The Parish Shop is always in need of volunteers and she would appreciate additional help.

Parish Shop volunteers Kim Imboden, Debbie Little, and Gail Boynton sorting through donated clothes. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_0105.ParishShop.jpg Parish Shop volunteers Kim Imboden, Debbie Little, and Gail Boynton sorting through donated clothes.

By Erin Perkins

