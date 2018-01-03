Winter along the river

This riverfront scene along the Pomeroy parking lot shows winter is here to stay, with these clouds linked like a canopy above the Bend Area this week. Frigid temperatures are expected through Saturday with lows in the single digits and highs only expected to reach 19 degrees.

This riverfront scene along the Pomeroy parking lot shows winter is here to stay, with these clouds linked like a canopy above the Bend Area this week. Frigid temperatures are expected through Saturday with lows in the single digits and highs only expected to reach 19 degrees. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_1.4-Pomeroy.jpg This riverfront scene along the Pomeroy parking lot shows winter is here to stay, with these clouds linked like a canopy above the Bend Area this week. Frigid temperatures are expected through Saturday with lows in the single digits and highs only expected to reach 19 degrees. Brenda Davis | Sentinel