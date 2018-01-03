Posted on by

Winter along the river


This riverfront scene along the Pomeroy parking lot shows winter is here to stay, with these clouds linked like a canopy above the Bend Area this week. Frigid temperatures are expected through Saturday with lows in the single digits and highs only expected to reach 19 degrees.


Brenda Davis | Sentinel

