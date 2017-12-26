New plans for the Meigs County Museum

POMEROY — The local museum is planning on making a move for the new year.

The Meigs County Museum will be moving down to Middleport at the old Ford building on South Third this summer.

“We’re very excited,” said Museum Director Vicki Hanson. “We want to bring out more artifacts.”

According to The Meigs County Historical Society, the museum holds thousands of artifacts from Meigs County’s past. The exhibits routinely changes to explain the local, regional, and national history of Meigs County.

Hanson shared that by moving the museum to a larger building, they will have additional room for displays. She said that she and fellow museum volunteers would like to expand the military, school, and farm equipment displays.

Hanson added the genealogy room, the gift shop, and the kids’ corner will be expanded as well. Kids’ Corner volunteer Debbie Pratt shared that an event is held at the museum for children the third weekend of every month. She said at these events the children participate in making seasonal or historical crafts and each time the child visits they receive a stamp on their passport.

Hanson shared the museum’s volunteers are planning on having their set of displays represent the early 1800’s after the move and they will make their way into modern times. The museum’s membership chair Patty Grossnickle said the museum will be receiving new computers and more parking will be available for guests.

Hanson said the museum has hopes of hosting events such as having local musicians perform and having local artisans display their work for the community.

She shared the museum’s volunteers are currently in the process of cleaning their new building and painting. Hanson expressed that volunteers are always welcomed and appreciated. Grossnickle added that the museum is always open for donations of artifacts and monetary donations.

For anyone interested in volunteering for the museum or donating to the museum, please call (740) 992-3810.

Kids’ Corner volunteers Debbie Pratt and Debbie Weber with Santa Claus (Steven Figiel). http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/12/web1_Museum.jpg Kids’ Corner volunteers Debbie Pratt and Debbie Weber with Santa Claus (Steven Figiel).

New year to bring new location

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

