15 earn all-district baseball honors

The Ohio Valley Publishing area came away with 15 selections to the 2018 Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Southeast District teams, as voted on by the coaches within the two districts.

Division I-II was broken down into north and south, while both Division III and Division IV were split into east and west squads. The six OVP programs — Eastern, Gallia Academy, Meigs, River Valley, Southern and South Gallia — were part of either the south or east squads in their respective divisions.

The Eagles — who went 27-3 overall while winning the TVC Hocking crown and advancing to the D-4 regional championship game — led the locals with seven selections, including a pair of major honors.

EHS skipper Brian Bowen came away with Division IV coach of the year honors, while senior Austin Coleman was named the player of the year in the East Division.

Coleman — a pitcher and a catcher — was joined on the first team by senior pitcher and centerfielder Ethen Richmond, while senior pitcher and shortstop Christian Mattox was selected to the second team.

Seniors Josh Brewer, Kaleb Hill and Owen Arix were also honorable mention selections for the Eagles.

Southern had two choices, with senior pitcher and infielder Dylan Smith coming away with first team honors. Junior catcher Billy Harmon was also a second team selection for the Tornadoes.

The Rebels also landed one selection as senior Curtis Haner was named to the honorable mention list in Division IV.

The Marauders landed two players on the Division III East squad, with senior pitcher and catcher Zach Helton leading the way as a first team choice. Senior Zayne Wolfe was also chosen to the honorable mention list for Meigs.

The Raiders had one representative on the D-3 East honorable mention list in senior Jack Farley.

Barry Litteral of Rock Hill was named the Division III East coach of the year, while senior Cole Dyer of Wheelersburg was the player of the year.

Gallia Academy had two choices in the Division I-II South list, with junior pitcher Josh Faro coming away with first team honors. Junior Braden Simms was also named to the honorable mention squad for the Blue Devils.

Unioto senior Harley Patterson was named the Division I-II South player of the year, while Tony Taylor of Unioto was honored as coach of the year.

2018 Southeast District OHSBCA teams

South Division I-II

FIRST TEAM

Harley Patterson, Unioto; Isaac Beam, Zane Trace; Josh Faro, Gallia Academy; A.J. Corbin, Chillicothe; Corbin Alkire, Marietta; Nate Trainer, Athens; JD Blevins, Unioto; Clayton Howell, Waverly; Cam Farley, Zane Trace.

Coach of the Year:

Tony Taylor, Unioto.

SECOND TEAM

Carson DeBord, Unioto; Talon Osborne, Waverly; Nick Ooten, Unioto; Chad Ison, Zane Trace; Carson Baker, Athens; Connor Mathis, Chillicothe; Rece Lonas, Athens; Jeffrey Harper, Vinton County; Andy Merckle, Alexander.

HONORABLE MENTION

Jake Reed, Waverly; Bailey Bartoe, Vinton County; Ryan Burns, Unioto; Brady Vincent, Marietta; Braden Simms, Gallia Academy; Zach Coats, Chillicothe; Jeremy Lambert, Zane Trace; Easton McCollum, Athens; Brett Gandee, Warren; Heath Hill, Marietta; Kendall Neal, Jackson; Brent Lewis, Jackson.

East Division III

FIRST TEAM

Cole Dyer, Wheelersburg; Douglas Shaffer, South Point; Reece Robson, Nelsonville York; Trey White, Crooksville; Zach Helton, Meigs; Michael Graham, Wellston; Cody Lewis, Rock Hill; Trey Carter, Wheelersburg; Brody Blackwell, South Point; Connor Bates, Wellston.

Coach of the Year:

Barry Litteral, Rock Hill.

SECOND TEAM

Garrett Carrico, Ironton; Aaron Gillum, Southeastern; Austin Sharp, Wellston; Trent Dearth, Chesapeake; Evan Burcham, Chesapeake; Logan Hankins, Rock Hill; Connor Mullins, Wheelersburg; Jonathan Henline, South Point; Drew Smith, South Point; Carson Stauffer, Southeastern; Nick Headley, Crooksville; Brock White, Crooksville.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kaleb Kidd, Rock Hill; Gage Salyers, Ironton; Caden Miller, Crooksville; Josh Hansen, Chesapeake; Xander Carmichael, Wheelersburg; Bayley Clutters, Oak Hill; Zayne Wolfe, Meigs; Garrett Moidon, Nelsonville York; Jack Farley, River Valley; Rex Hartman, Southeastern; Bretton Martin, Chesapeake; Travis Dillon, South Point; Zach Dress, Wellston.

East Division IV

FIRST TEAM

Austin Coleman, Eastern; Noah Huffman, Waterford; Ethen Richmond, Eastern; Laykin Gothard, Symmes Valley; Logan Adams, Belpre; Max Hopper, Trimble; Dylan Smith, Southern; Dalton Tomlison, Eastern Pike; Braden Bellville, Waterford.

Coach of the Year:

Brian Bowen, Eastern.

SECOND TEAM

Noah Rossitter, Trimble; Billy Harmon, Southern; Bailey Sprague, Belpre; Parker Clemmons, Eastern Pike; Christian Mattox, Eastern; Trey Hettich, Miller; Chase Reed, Federal Hocking; Nick Godfrey, Belpre; Bryce Hilverding, Waterford.

HONORABLE MENTION

Nate Durst, Federal Hocking; Owen Arix, Eastern; Josh Brewer, Eastern; Curtis Haner, South Gallia; Kaleb Hill, Eastern; Billy Jones, South Webster.

Meigs senior Zach Helton (10) blasts a flyball during the Marauders’ 10-1 victory over Alexander on Friday, April 20, in Rocksprings, Ohio. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_5.29-MHS-Helton.jpg Meigs senior Zach Helton (10) blasts a flyball during the Marauders’ 10-1 victory over Alexander on Friday, April 20, in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Eastern senior Austin Coleman releases a pitch in the opening inning of the Eagles’ win over Wahama on April 10 in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_5.29-EHS-Coleman.jpg Eastern senior Austin Coleman releases a pitch in the opening inning of the Eagles’ win over Wahama on April 10 in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

