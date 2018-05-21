Additional scenes from the 2018 WVSSAC meet

Wahama senior Kaleigh Stewart leaps through the air during the 2018 Class A long jump final held Friday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

The Point Pleasant trio of Trevon Franklin, Jesse Gleason and Eddie Mayes, from left, watch an attempt during the 2018 Class AA shot put final held Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Point Pleasant junior Madison Hatfield, left, hits full stride during the 2018 Class AA 400m dash held Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Wahama senior Christopher Hesson releases a throw during the 2018 Class A shot put final held Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Point Pleasant sophomores Garrett Hatten (1023) and Jovone Johnson (1025) complete a baton exchange during the 2018 Class AA 4x200m relay held Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Wahama track and field coach Dave Barr talks strategy with senior Johnnie Board, right, and MacKenzie Barr during the 2018 Class A boys pole vault final held Friday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Point Pleasant juniors Allison Henderson (1013) and Sydnee Moore (1014) complete a baton exchange during the 2018 Class AA 4x200m relay event held Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Point Pleasant sophomore Logan Southall knocks the bar off during the 2018 Class AA high jump final held Friday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Wahama junior Brady Bumgarner gets out of the starting blocks during the 2018 Class A 100m dash semifinals held Friday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Point Pleasant junior Cason Payne (1028) takes off after receiving a baton exchange with classmate Josh Wamsley during the 2018 Class AA 4x200m relay held Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.