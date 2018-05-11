Dots knock out Point Pleasant, 16-6

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A bittersweet end for the Big Blacks.

The Point Pleasant baseball team jumped out to an early 2-1 advantage on Wednesday in its Class AA Region IV, Section 1 contest, but visiting Poca erupted for 15 runs over the span of four innings en route to a 16-6 victory over the Big Blacks in Mason County.

PPHS (11-13) surrendered a run in the top of the first, but countered in the bottom half of the frame when Tucker Mayes connected on a two-out two run home run to propel the hosts to a 2-1 lead.

The Dots recaptured the advantage in the second, as they sent 12 hitters to the plate and manufactured six runs on six hits, two walks and two errors to take a 7-2 lead.

Poca tacked on three additional runs in the third, Dakota Fisher, Tanner Miller and Ethan Payne each scored in the inning to increase the deficit to 10-2.

The Dots furthered their lead to 16-2 in the fifth, as they sent nine hitters to the dish and scored six runs on three hits, two walks and a Point Pleasant fielding miscue.

The Big Blacks cut the deficit to 16-6 in the bottom of the fifth, as Mayes, Carter Smith, Brody Jeffers and Joel Beattie each scored runs in the inning.

Point Pleasant manufactured all four of their runs in the fifth with no outs, but were unable to extend the contest as Poca retired the final three outs in order to close out a 10-run victory in mercy rule fashion.

Miles Williams suffered the pitching loss for PPHS, as he surrendered seven runs on eight hits, with two walks in 1⅔ innings of work.

Same Pinkerton provided two-thirds innings of relief, allowing three runs on three hits, while walking one and striking out one hitter.

Hunter Blain pitched 1⅔ innings of relief, giving up two runs on no hits, with one walk and one strikeout.

Kyler Morrow also appeared in relief and surrendered four runs on three hits, while walking one, while Hunter Bush pitched one inning and allowed no runs, no hits, with one strikeout.

Mayes led the way for PPHS at the plate with three hits, three RBI and two runs scored.

Jeffers and Beattie each had two safeties apiece, respectively. Jeffers also drove in a run and scored once, while Beattie had one RBI.

Morrow, Alec Smith, Carter Smith and Wyatt Wilson each finished with one hit, respectively, to conclude the hit totals for the Big Blacks.

Wilson also provided one RBI, while Carter Smith, Austin Richardson and Riley Oliver each scored one run apiece, respectively, to conclude the offensive totals for Point Pleasant.

Nathan Cottrill was the winning pitcher of record, as he surrendered six runs on 11 hits, with one walk and three strikeouts in five innings of work.

Miller, Isaac McClanahan and Evan McKneely each finished with three hits to lead the Dots at the plate. McKneely also led the way with five RBI, while McClanahan and Miller drove in three runs and two runs, respectively.

Payne was next for the visitors with two safeties, while Roberts, Cook and McComas each provided one hit apiece, respectively to conclude the hit totals for Poca.

Point Pleasant committed four fielding miscues in the game, while the Dots had two errors.

The Big Blacks also stranded six runners on base, while Poca left four.

The setback concludes Point Pleasant’s 2018 campaign and also served as the final game for Point Pleasant seniors Evan Fielder, Tucker Mayes and Alec Smith.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.