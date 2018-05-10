Vinton County sweeps Meigs Open titles

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — They came from the north … and conquered the battlefield.

The Vinton County track and field program came away with both the boys and girls team titles on Tuesday night at the 2018 Meigs Open meet held at Farmers Bank Stadium on the campus of Meigs High School.

Both the Vikings and Lady Vikings squeaked out victories in their respective 10-team fields as neither squad won their championship by more than three points. The Vikings (116.5) just edged out River Valley (115) in the boys competition, while the Lady Vikings (143.33) just got past Eastern (140.83) on the girls side.

Six programs from the Ohio Valley Publishing area came away with points in both team meets, with Ohio Valley Christian also competing but not scoring in a handful of events.

The Raiders led the local boys teams with eight top-three efforts, with five of those ending up as event championships.

The RVHS quartet Caleb McKnight, Brandon Call, Layne Fitch and Nathaniel Abbott won the 4x400m relay event (3:40.57), while Call, Abbott, Kyle Coen and George Rickett captured the 4x800m relay title (8:53.15). Abbott was also the 3200m champion with a mark of 10:28.20.

Eric Weber won the discus event (138-11), while Ethan Cline set a new River Valley record in the pole vault with a winning height of 10 feet, 7 inches. Coen and Jacob Edwards were also the runners-up in the 800m run (2:15.86) and pole vault (9-8) events.

Fitch, Cole Young, Gabe Stapleton and Jared Reese collectively finished third in the 4x100m relay (47.29). Ty VanSickle was also third for River Valley in the shot put with a heave of 42 feet, 10 inches.

The Marauders earned five top-three finishes and had two event champions en route to a fifth place finish of 59.5 points.

Bailey Caruthers was the high jump champion (5-10) and Riley Ogdin also won the shot put with a throw of 43 feet, 7½ inches.

The foursome of Lane Cullums, Devon Hawley, Theo McElroy and Zach Bartrum placed second in the 4x100m relay with a time of 47.05 seconds. Matthew Jackson was the discus runner-up (134-2) and Bartrum also finished third in the 200m dash (24.66).

The Eagles landed a half-dozen top-three performances that included a pair of championships while finishing sixth with 58 points.

Noah Browning won both the 200m dash (23.66) and 400m dash (51.88) while also placing third in the 100m dash (11.96). Tyler Davis was also the shot put runner-up with a heave of 42 feet, 11 inches.

The quartet of Browning, Blake Newland, Blaise Facemyer and Michael Letson placed third in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:56.55. Mason Dishong was also third in the discus with a distance of 126 feet, 1 inch.

The Rebels earned a pair of top-three efforts and tied Miller for seventh place with 36 points. Justin Butler was the 110m hurdles runner-up with a time of 18.42 seconds, while Kyle Northup placed second in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 8 inches.

The White Falcons were ninth overall with 35 points and were led by the quartet of Johnnie Board, Josh Frye, Brady Bumgarner and Jacob Lloyd, who placed third in the 4x200m relay (1:40.34).

The Tornadoes were 10th with 27 points and had a trio of top-three efforts. Trey McNickle was second in both the 100m dash (11.88) and the long jump (19-6¼), while Conner Wolfe was third in the long jump (18-9).

The Lady Eagles led the local girls teams with a dozen top-three efforts, with three of those ending up as event championships.

The 4x400m relay team of Ally Durst, Jenna Chadwell, Jaymie Basham and Ashton Guthrie posted a winning time of 4:41.04. Ally Durst also claimed wins in the 800m run (2:36.53) and 1600m run (5:42.88).

The foursome of Basham, Chadwell, Rylee Haddy and Morgain Little finished second in the 4x200m relay (1:56.85), while the quartet of Guthrie, Rhiannon Morris, Whitney Durst and Kaitlyn Hawk were the 4x800m relay runners-up with a mark of 11:24.71.

Katlin Fick was second in both the 100m hurdles (18.03) and 300m hurdles (54.63), while Little ended up as the long jump runner-up (14-0¾). Layna Catlett was also the discus runner-up with a heave of 94 feet, 9 inches.

Basham, Little, Haggy and Kylie Tolliver placed third in the 4x100m relay with a mark of 55.19 seconds. Jessica Cook was third in the 3200m run (13:29.54) and Alisa Ord was also third in the 100m hurdles (18.36).

The Lady Raiders came away with one event title and 10 top-three efforts overall en route to a third-place finish of 97.5 points.

Jenna Burke won the pole vault crown with a cleared height of eight feet. Kelsey Brown was also the shot put runner-up with a throw of 34 feet, 6½ inches.

The foursome of Rakia Penick, Hannah Culpepper, Kenzie Baker and Savannah Reese were also second in the 4x400m relay with a time of 4:42.37. The quartet of Reese, Hannah Jacks, Gabrielle Gibson and Alyssa Lollathin ended up third in the 4x200m relay (2:00.38) as well.

Baker was third in both the 800m run (2:42.04) and 1600m run (5:53.02), while Lollathin was third in the 300m hurdles with a mark of 54.76 seconds.

Elisabeth Moffett was third in the discus (88-7), Madison Tabor placed third in the shot put (32-1) and Taylor Huck was also third in the pole vault (7-4).

The Lady Marauders landed five top-three finishes and a single event championship while finishing fourth overall with 75.33 points.

Kassidy Betzing led the host school with a title in the long jump (17-3), as well as finishing second in the 100m dash (13.55) and third in the 200m dash (28.22).

Betzing, Madison Cremeans, Lydia Edwards and Madison Fields were the 4x100m runners-up with a time of 54.22 seconds. Cremeans was also third in the long jump with a distance of 13 feet, 11½ inches.

The quartet of Caitlyn Rest, Carmen Doherty, Kacie Ballard and Ariann Sizemore also finished third in the 4x800m relay event with a time of 12:45.42.

The Lady Tornadoes had one event champion and another top-three finish while placing sixth overall with 36 points. Baylee Wolfe won the high jump (5-0) crown and Sydney Roush was also the 800m runner-up with a time of 2:39.78.

The Lady Rebels did not land a top-three finish individually, but placed ninth overall with 13.5 points. Alex Lu had South Gallia’s highest overall placement after ending up fifth in the 3200m run (16:03.66).

The Lady Falcons were 10th overall with 11 points. MacKenzie Barr was the pole vault runner-up with a cleared height of 7 feet, 8 inches.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 Meigs Open held Tuesday at Meigs High School.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

