Lady Eagles, Belpre win TVC Hocking titles

McARTHUR, Ohio — The Lady Eagles continue to soar.

The Eastern girls earned their ninth straight league title on Thursday, capturing eight event championships and 15 top-four efforts en route to the 2018 Tri Valley Conference Hocking Division track and field championship held at Vinton County High School.

Eastern claimed the girls team title with a score of 168 points, followed by Belpre at 105 and Waterford at 69. Federal Hocking was next at 54, followed by Southern (35), Miller (32), Trimble (22), Wahama (20) and South Gallia (16).

Jessica Cook led EHS with a pair of winning efforts in the 400-meter dash (1:02.52) and 800-meter run (2:33.38), while Katlin Fick was the 100-meter hurdles champion with a mark of 18.48. Fick also finished third in both the 300-meter hurdles (55.04) and pole vault (6-4).

Ally Durst captured the top spot in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:55.12, along with a fourth place effort in the 800-meter run (2:41.20). Layna Catlett also produced a championship finish in the discus throw (121-5) and captured second in the shot put (31-10).

The quartet of Rylee Haggy, Alisa Ord, Jamie Basham and Jenna Chadwell placed first in the 4×200-meter relay (1:58.56), while the 4×400-meter squad of Cook, Chadwell, Whitney Durst and Ashton Guthrie produced a championship effort with a time of 4:33.02.

The girls 4×100-meter relay team of Basham, Haggy, Morgain Little and Kylie Tolliver placed first with a mark of 54.95, while the 4×800-meter relay squad of Guthrie, Rhiannon Morris, Ally Durst and Whitney Durst produced a second place finish with a time of 11:04.27.

Ord also placed within the top-four in two events, as she took second in the 100-meter hurdles (19.22) and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (57.20).

The girls 3200-meter run featured two top-four finishers for the Lady Eagles, as Kaitlyn Hawk (13:42.02) and Rhiannon Morris (14:07.33) took second and fourth place, respectively.

Whitney Durst finished third in the 1600-meter run with a mark of 6:15.89, while Morgan Little placed third in the 200-meter dash (29.88).

Basham added of fourth place finishes to EHS girls team effort in the 100-meter dash (14.64), while Kassie Casto took fourth in the pole vault with a height of six-feet even. Chadwell concluded the Lady Eagles top-four efforts, as she finished fourth in the 400-meter dash with a mark of 1:08.53.

The Southern girls came away with one event championship, as Sydney Roush finished first in the 3200-meter run with a time of 13:28.31. Roush also provided a third place effort in the 800-meter with a mark of 2:37.78.

Baylee Wolfe added a pair of top-four efforts for the Lady Tornadoes, as she captured third in the high jump (5-0) and fourth in the long jump with a leap of 13-9¾.

Baylee Grueser concluded the top-four finishers for the Southern girls squad with a fourth place finish in the discus throw with a distance of 87-1.

The Lady Falcons earned one championship, as MacKenzie Barr captured first in the pole vault with a height of 7-4.

Kaliegh Stewart (14-01½) placed third in the long jump to conclude Wahama’s top-four finishes in individual events, while the quartet of Barr, Stewart, Skylar Riffle and Camryn Tyree took fourth in the 4×100-meter relay with a time of 57.76.

The South Gallia girls squad came away with a ninth-place overall showing, as Olivia Harrison earned a fourth place finish in the 100-meter hurdles (19.72). The Lady Rebels 4×400-meter relay squad of Harrison, Jaslyn Bowers, Alyssa Cremeens and Sofia Ternovyk also captured fourth place with a time of 5:06.70.

On the boys side of the meet, Belpre earned the 2018 TVC Hocking Division track and field crown posting a top overall team score of 160, followed by Trimble at 65.

Eastern was next with 61, followed by Waterford at 52 and Wahama at 50. Miller was next at 42, while Federal Hocking (36), South Gallia (31) and Southern (28) rounded out the nine-team field.

Noah Browning led the way for the Eagles with a pair of winning efforts in the 800-meter run (2:12.13) and 400-meter dash (52.47). Browning also placed second in the 100-meter dash with a mark of 12.29.

Tyler Davis added a championship performance in the discus throw (133-4) and also took second in the shot put with a distance of 41-08.

Mason Dishong captured third in the discus throw (125-9), while the quartet of Browning, Blake Newland, Blaise Facemyer and Michael Letson captured fourth in 4×400-meter relay with a mark of 3:59.08.

Southern earned one event championship, as Trey McNickle finished first in long jump with distance of 18-5¾. McNickle also finished fourth in the 200-meter dash with a mark of 25.55.

David Dunfee added a fourth place finish in the discus throw (109-4), while Connor Wolfe too third in the long jump (17-7¾) to conclude the top-four efforts for the Tornadoes.

The Wahama boys team came away with five individual top-four finishes, as Brady Bumgarner led the way with a pair of third places efforts in the 100-meter dash (12.30) and 200-meter dash (25.06).

Brodee Howard added a fourth place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (46.24) to the White Falcons efforts, while Johnnie Board captured third in the pole vault (10-4) and Critter Hesson took fourth in the shot put (41-6).

The Red and White also earned top-four finishes in the 4×800-meter relay (9:53.93), as the quartet of Trey Peters, Jacob Lloyd, Nathan and Zach Roush captured third place, while the 4×200-meter relay squad of Board, Lloyd, Bumgarner and Josh Frye took second place with a mark of 1:38.87.

The South Gallia boys team earned eighth place overall, as Kyle Northup captured first in the high jump (5-8), while Justin Butler took fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.69.

The Rebels 4×400-meter relay team of Northup, Butler, Gavin Bevan and Sviatoslav Hryhorenko finished third with a time of 3:56.69 to conclude the top-four efforts by the Red and Gold.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 TVC Hocking championships at Vinton County High School.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

